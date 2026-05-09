Raphael Onyedika: Osimhen's club ready to sign Super Eagles midfielder
Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk is reportedly pushing hard for the signing of Nigerian midfielder Raphael Onyedika.
The Turkish Super Lig champions had a bid rejected for Onyedika in January but are set to return with renewed interest ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Turkish media outlet Fotomac.
The 25-year-old has just one year remaining on his contract with Club Brugge and has turned down offers to extend his stay in Belgium.
Onyedika to link up with Osimhen?
A move to RAMS Park would see him reunite with fellow Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen. Onyedika has been a consistent performer for Club Brugge this season, contributing three goals and three assists in 40 appearances across all competitions.
Onyedika is known for his physicality, energy, and ball-winning abilities, which he showed to great effect for Nigeria at AFCON 2025.
He would add depth and quality to Galatasaray’s midfield as they aim to compete strongly in both the Turkish Super Lig and the UEFA Champions League.
Should Osimhen remain at Gala next season, he will have his teammate at national team level, potentially join him in Turkey.