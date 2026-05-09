Raphael Onyedika: Osimhen's club ready to sign Super Eagles midfielder

Victor Osimhen’s Galatasaray are reportedly keen on adding Raphael Onyedika to the club this summer as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of next season.

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk is reportedly pushing hard for the signing of Nigerian midfielder Raphael Onyedika.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Turkish Super Lig champions had a bid rejected for Onyedika in January but are set to return with renewed interest ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Turkish media outlet Fotomac.

The 25-year-old has just one year remaining on his contract with Club Brugge and has turned down offers to extend his stay in Belgium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Onyedika to link up with Osimhen?

A move to RAMS Park would see him reunite with fellow Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen. Onyedika has been a consistent performer for Club Brugge this season, contributing three goals and three assists in 40 appearances across all competitions.

Victor Osimhen and Raphael Onyedika in action against Uganda || Image credit: Imago

Onyedika is known for his physicality, energy, and ball-winning abilities, which he showed to great effect for Nigeria at AFCON 2025.

He would add depth and quality to Galatasaray’s midfield as they aim to compete strongly in both the Turkish Super Lig and the UEFA Champions League.

Advertisement

Advertisement