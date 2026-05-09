Advertisement

Raphael Onyedika: Osimhen's club ready to sign Super Eagles midfielder

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 16:19 - 09 May 2026
Victor Osimhen’s Galatasaray are reportedly keen on adding Raphael Onyedika to the club this summer as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of next season.
Advertisement

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk is reportedly pushing hard for the signing of Nigerian midfielder Raphael Onyedika.

Advertisement

The Turkish Super Lig champions had a bid rejected for Onyedika in January but are set to return with renewed interest ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Turkish media outlet Fotomac.

The 25-year-old has just one year remaining on his contract with Club Brugge and has turned down offers to extend his stay in Belgium.

Advertisement

Onyedika to link up with Osimhen?

A move to RAMS Park would see him reunite with fellow Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen. Onyedika has been a consistent performer for Club Brugge this season, contributing three goals and three assists in 40 appearances across all competitions.

Victor Osimhen and Raphael Onyedika in action against Uganda || Image credit: Imago
Victor Osimhen and Raphael Onyedika in action against Uganda || Image credit: Imago

Onyedika is known for his physicality, energy, and ball-winning abilities, which he showed to great effect for Nigeria at AFCON 2025.

He would add depth and quality to Galatasaray’s midfield as they aim to compete strongly in both the Turkish Super Lig and the UEFA Champions League.

Advertisement

Should Osimhen remain at Gala next season, he will have his teammate at national team level, potentially join him in Turkey.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Arsenal warned about PSG threat ahead of Champions League final
Football
09.05.2026
Arsenal warned about PSG threat ahead of Champions League final
McFarlane praises Chelsea’s performance after hard-fought draw against Liverpool
Premier League
09.05.2026
McFarlane praises Chelsea’s performance after hard-fought draw against Liverpool
Maduka Okoye seals 10th clean sheet in Udinese Serie A win.
Super Eagles
09.05.2026
Enyeama Heir: Super Eagles keeper Okoye ends 11-year wait for Nigerian milestone after 10th clean sheet
Sevilla vs Espanyol: Akor Adams scores winner to keep survival hope alive
Football
09.05.2026
Sevilla vs Espanyol: Akor Adams scores winner to keep survival hope alive
Cooper Flagg and girlfriend Arianna Roberson spotted holidaying together in Turks and Caicos
Lifestyle
09.05.2026
Cooper Flagg and girlfriend Arianna Roberson spotted holidaying together in Turks and Caicos
Nigeria qualifies for 2026 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup
Football
09.05.2026
Nigeria qualifies for 2026 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup