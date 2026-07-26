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NSC congratulates Anthony Joshua after stunning knockout comeback against Kristian Prenga

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 14:21 - 26 July 2026
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The Nigerian Sports Commission has congratulated Anthony Joshua after his remarkable second-round knockout victory over Kristian Prenga in Saudi Arabia.
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The Nigerian Sports Commission (NSC) has congratulated British-Nigerian boxing star Anthony Joshua following his dramatic comeback victory over Albanian heavyweight Kristian Prenga in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

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Joshua delivered a remarkable second-round knockout after surviving two knockdowns in the opening round.

Joshua overcomes early scare

The highly anticipated bout, viewed by many as a stepping stone toward a blockbuster showdown with Tyson Fury, nearly ended in disaster for Joshua.

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Prenga stunned the former unified heavyweight champion within seconds of the opening bell, flooring him with a powerful uppercut before sending him to the canvas again later in the first round.

Despite the early setbacks, Joshua regained his composure and weathered the storm before producing a sensational response in the second round.

The 36-year-old unleashed a devastating punch that left Prenga unable to continue, sealing a memorable knockout victory and avoiding what would have been one of the biggest upsets of the year.

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NSC applauds Joshua's fighting spirit

Reacting to the victory, the Nigerian Sports Commission praised Joshua's determination and ability to bounce back under pressure.

In a statement, the Commission said: "On Saturday, 25 July 2026, British-Nigerian boxing star @anthonyjoshua made a triumphant return to the ring, defeating Albania's Kristian Prenga by second-round knockout at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia."

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The NSC further commended Joshua for displaying the qualities that have made him one of the world's leading heavyweight boxers.

"After surviving two first-round knockdowns, Joshua showed the resilience and champion's mentality that have defined his career, producing a stunning comeback victory. The National Sports Commission congratulates Anthony Joshua on this inspiring comeback and wishes him continued success in the next chapter of his illustrious career."

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