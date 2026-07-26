NSC congratulates Anthony Joshua after stunning knockout comeback against Kristian Prenga

The Nigerian Sports Commission has congratulated Anthony Joshua after his remarkable second-round knockout victory over Kristian Prenga in Saudi Arabia.

The Nigerian Sports Commission (NSC) has congratulated British-Nigerian boxing star Anthony Joshua following his dramatic comeback victory over Albanian heavyweight Kristian Prenga in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

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The moment Anthony Joshua knocked out Kristian Prenga! 😳#JoshuaPrenga ▪️ pic.twitter.com/ozAV5r3wJI — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 25, 2026

Joshua delivered a remarkable second-round knockout after surviving two knockdowns in the opening round.

Joshua overcomes early scare

The highly anticipated bout, viewed by many as a stepping stone toward a blockbuster showdown with Tyson Fury, nearly ended in disaster for Joshua.

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Prenga stunned the former unified heavyweight champion within seconds of the opening bell, flooring him with a powerful uppercut before sending him to the canvas again later in the first round.

Despite the early setbacks, Joshua regained his composure and weathered the storm before producing a sensational response in the second round.

The 36-year-old unleashed a devastating punch that left Prenga unable to continue, sealing a memorable knockout victory and avoiding what would have been one of the biggest upsets of the year.

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NSC applauds Joshua's fighting spirit

Reacting to the victory, the Nigerian Sports Commission praised Joshua's determination and ability to bounce back under pressure.

In a statement, the Commission said: "On Saturday, 25 July 2026, British-Nigerian boxing star @anthonyjoshua made a triumphant return to the ring, defeating Albania's Kristian Prenga by second-round knockout at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia."

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🥊 CONGRATULATIONS, ANTHONY JOSHUA.



On Saturday, 25 July 2026, British-Nigerian boxing star @anthonyjoshua made a triumphant return to the ring, defeating Albania’s Kristian Prenga by second-round knockout at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia.



After surviving two first-round… pic.twitter.com/BEU8G50z3M — National Sports Commission (@NatSportsComm) July 26, 2026

The NSC further commended Joshua for displaying the qualities that have made him one of the world's leading heavyweight boxers.