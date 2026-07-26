NSC congratulates Anthony Joshua after stunning knockout comeback against Kristian Prenga
The Nigerian Sports Commission (NSC) has congratulated British-Nigerian boxing star Anthony Joshua following his dramatic comeback victory over Albanian heavyweight Kristian Prenga in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
The moment Anthony Joshua knocked out Kristian Prenga! 😳#JoshuaPrenga ▪️ pic.twitter.com/ozAV5r3wJI— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 25, 2026
Joshua delivered a remarkable second-round knockout after surviving two knockdowns in the opening round.
Joshua overcomes early scare
The highly anticipated bout, viewed by many as a stepping stone toward a blockbuster showdown with Tyson Fury, nearly ended in disaster for Joshua.
Prenga stunned the former unified heavyweight champion within seconds of the opening bell, flooring him with a powerful uppercut before sending him to the canvas again later in the first round.
Despite the early setbacks, Joshua regained his composure and weathered the storm before producing a sensational response in the second round.
The 36-year-old unleashed a devastating punch that left Prenga unable to continue, sealing a memorable knockout victory and avoiding what would have been one of the biggest upsets of the year.
NSC applauds Joshua's fighting spirit
Reacting to the victory, the Nigerian Sports Commission praised Joshua's determination and ability to bounce back under pressure.
In a statement, the Commission said: "On Saturday, 25 July 2026, British-Nigerian boxing star @anthonyjoshua made a triumphant return to the ring, defeating Albania's Kristian Prenga by second-round knockout at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia."
🥊 CONGRATULATIONS, ANTHONY JOSHUA.— National Sports Commission (@NatSportsComm) July 26, 2026
On Saturday, 25 July 2026, British-Nigerian boxing star @anthonyjoshua made a triumphant return to the ring, defeating Albania’s Kristian Prenga by second-round knockout at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia.
After surviving two first-round… pic.twitter.com/BEU8G50z3M
The NSC further commended Joshua for displaying the qualities that have made him one of the world's leading heavyweight boxers.
"After surviving two first-round knockdowns, Joshua showed the resilience and champion's mentality that have defined his career, producing a stunning comeback victory. The National Sports Commission congratulates Anthony Joshua on this inspiring comeback and wishes him continued success in the next chapter of his illustrious career."