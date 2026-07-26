Messi appears in public for the first time since Argentina's World Cup final loss to Spain

Lionel Messi has been seen in public for the first time since Argentina's painful loss to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final.

Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in extra time in the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, depriving them of defending their world title.

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An extra-time goal from Feran Torres ended Argentina’s hope of winning the World Cup back-to-back.

Following the defeat, the Argentine legend has not been seen in public, as he has been spending time with his family.

Messi appears in public

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The legendary forward was spotted back in his homeland, taking in a local fourth-tier football match as he begins his post-tournament break.

Currently spending time with family near his hometown of Rosario, Messi is recuperating from the disappointment of the World Cup final.

Messi being fouled by Spanish player || Imago

On Saturday, the Inter Miami star made an appearance at the Antonio Di Giacomo Stadium to watch a Primera C league game between Leones FC, a club managed by the Messi family, and Central Cordoba.

Attempting to remain inconspicuous in a black hoodie, Messi was quickly recognised by fans and local media.

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He was filmed watching the game from a private balcony behind one of the goals. The 39-year-old superstar acknowledged the crowd with a smile and a wave as children and supporters chanted his name, receiving warm applause in return.

While Messi enjoys his downtime in Argentina, he will not be participating in the upcoming MLS All-Star Game in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Messi after Spain won the World Cup || imago

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The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has been excused from Wednesday's event following his demanding World Cup campaign.

Messi is currently on a mandatory 21-day leave from all club activities, a period designed to help him recover from the physical and mental toll of the World Cup.