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‘He had made a decision’ - Paredes reveals Messi considers World Cup final his last match for Argentina

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:20 - 26 July 2026
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Paredes reveals Messi considers World Cup final his last match
Leandro Paredes has disclosed that Lionel Messi intended for the 2026 World Cup final to be his last-ever game for Argentina.
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The superstar was visibly emotional following the team's loss to Spain, and his long-time teammate has now offered insight into the captain's state of mind during the heartbreaking final in North America.

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The sting of Argentina's World Cup final defeat has been intensified by Paredes' comments about Messi's international career. 

The potential departure of key senior players presents a significant challenge for manager Lionel Scaloni. 

Paredes speaks on Messi’s retirement

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Speaking upon his return to club duties with Boca Juniors, the 32-year-old midfielder confirmed that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner had approached the match against Spain as his final appearance for the national team.

Paredes shared the news, which many Argentine fans had dreaded, while reflecting on the mood within the squad. 

Boca Juniors captain Leandro Paredes || imago
Boca Juniors captain Leandro Paredes || imago

The revelation came shortly after he provided a crucial assist in Boca Juniors' Copa Sudamericana knockout playoff first-leg victory over O'Higgins.

"It hurts because, as we said throughout the World Cup, we didn't want the last match to arrive," Paredes stated. "I think he had made a decision that it was his last match for the national team."

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Despite this, Paredes holds out hope that his former Paris Saint-Germain teammate might have a change of heart. 

"I hope not, I hope he can continue playing," he added. "It will be his decision. Whatever makes him happy will surely make us happy too."

Argentina captain Lionel Messi | IMAGO
Argentina captain Lionel Messi | IMAGO
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With veterans like Nicolas Otamendi having already announced their retirement from international duty, the loss of both Messi and Paredes would mark the end of a golden era. 

The coaching staff now faces the choice of initiating a complete squad overhaul or persuading the remaining experienced players to commit through the 2028 Copa America.

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