‘It’s difficult to reach’ - Adeyemi backs Yamal, but claims Messi is on another level

Barcelona's new signing, Karim Adeyemi, has offered a measured perspective on his prodigious new teammate, Lamine Yamal.

The German international was unveiled on Thursday, becoming the second major arrival of the summer under manager Hansi Flick, following Anthony Gordon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adeyemi completed his move from Borussia Dortmund on a contract until 2031 as Flick continues to improve his attack for the new season.

He expressed his ambition to help the Catalan giants reclaim European football's most coveted prize.

Adeyemi speaks on joining Barcelona and Yamal

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking after he completed his move, Adeyemi spoke about why he joined Barcelona and his new teammate Yamal.

"Expectations are high. I’m joining the best club in the world and I hope to show the manager and the fans that I’m a player for Barça," Adeyemi stated during his presentation. He identified the Champions League as a primary motivation for his move.

Barcelona's new signing, Karim Adeyemi || X

"It’s the main objective, but not the only one," he explained. "For me, it’s a huge step. It’s a club unlike any other in the world."

The 24-year-old forward credited his former national team coach, Flick, as a key factor in his decision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He told me what the club needed and I’ve come here to prove it," Adeyemi said, admitting the interest from Barcelona came as a surprise after a mixed personal season.

"When I found out, I couldn’t believe it; my last season wasn’t the best. Flick has been a pillar of support; he told me to give it my all. I was really impressed."

Lamine Yamal in action for Spain || Imago

Advertisement

Advertisement

Much of the focus has been on Adeyemi's potential partnership with 19-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal. While praising the young star, Adeyemi was realistic about the constant comparisons to Messi.

"Lamine wouldn’t mind if I said it’s difficult to reach Messi’s level," he commented. "Lamine plays with a lot of freedom. He just needs to keep going his own way."

Argentina captain Lionel Messi | IMAGO

However, Adeyemi fully endorsed Yamal's potential to win the sport's highest individual honour, asking, "And why shouldn’t he win it?"