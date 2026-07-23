Woman who accuses Michael Olise of fathering her child says her WhatsApp was 'hacked' days after going public

The latest development comes after 34-year-old Fatima Zaunbrecher publicly accused Bayern Munich and France international Michael Olise, 24, of failing to support their 20-month-old daughter in a dispute that has been widely reported by German and French media.

Fatima Zaunbrecher, the 34-year-old woman at the centre of a highly publicised paternity and child support dispute involving Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise, says her WhatsApp account has been hacked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a series of Instagram Stories posted on Thursday, July 23, Zaunbrecher shared screenshots appearing to show WhatsApp informing her that her account could no longer be used on her device and prompting her to begin the recovery process.

France international Michael Olise | IMAGO

Fatima Zaunbrecher | Instagram (@fati.zahra_)

“Someone is being creative by hacking my phone 👍🏽 my WhatsApp got hacked all of a sudden!” she wrote via her handle "@@fati.zahra_"

Advertisement

Advertisement

Screenshot | Instagram (@fati.zahra_)

In another Story, she suggested the incident followed a similar issue involving her Instagram account just days earlier.

“2 days ago it was my Instagram as well but I was lucky to get it back straight away. You have to go this far?”

Screenshot | Instagram (@fati.zahra_)

The screenshots appear to show WhatsApp disabling access to the account on her device while offering options to request a review and restore access.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zaunbrecher did not provide further details about the alleged security breach, and it remains unclear what caused the reported compromise of her accounts.

At the time of publication, there is no public evidence linking the reported hacking incidents to the ongoing legal dispute involving Olise, and no official authority has commented on the alleged account breaches.

Michael Olise at the centre of reported paternity dispute

France international of Nigerian descent Michael Olise | IMAGO

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest posts come days after Zaunbrecher publicly alleged that Olise is the biological father of her 20-month-old daughter, claims first reported by Germany’s BILD and subsequently covered by French newspaper Le Parisien and other European media.

According to BILD, Zaunbrecher said she and Olise began a relationship after meeting in 2022 while he was playing for Crystal Palace.

Fatima Zaunbrecher | Instagram (@fati.zahra_)

She alleged that a DNA test later confirmed Olise’s paternity and claimed the footballer has never met the child, with all communication taking place through their respective lawyers.

The dispute has also centred on child support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Credit: BILD

According to BILD, Olise’s legal representatives initially proposed monthly child support payments of €836.50, before later increasing the proposed amount to €2,000. Zaunbrecher has alleged that she did not receive those payments.

The newspaper also reported that Olise’s legal team claimed Zaunbrecher sought €60,000 per month through French court proceedings, an allegation that has not been publicly adjudicated.

Fatima Zaunbrecher | Instagram (@fati.zahra_)

Olise has not publicly commented on the allegations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise | IMAGO

However, through his lawyers, he has disputed key aspects of Zaunbrecher’s account, maintaining that he has not refused to financially support the child and that an offer exceeding Germany’s standard child-support guidelines had been made.

His legal team has argued that any delay in payments was due to unresolved legal and administrative issues rather than a refusal to accept responsibility.