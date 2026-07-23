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Why LaLiga blocked Adeyemi from picking his favourite number at Barcelona

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 17:29 - 23 July 2026
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Barcelona have announced the signing of Nigerian-born Karim Adeyemi
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Karim Adeyemi's long-awaited move to Barcelona has been completed, but the Germany international will have to make one unexpected sacrifice before making his debut.

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Despite having a preferred shirt number in mind, LaLiga regulations mean the winger will not be allowed to wear it at his new club.

Adeyemi's favourite number ruled out

Adeyemi was unveiled as Barcelona's latest signing after the Catalan giants reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for his transfer.

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The 24-year-old was eager to reunite with fellow German Hansi Flick and has already arrived in Spain ahead of his official presentation.

According to reports, Adeyemi had hoped to continue wearing the number 27, a shirt that holds personal significance for him because of his career and private life.

However, the winger has been forced to abandon that preference as he prepares to begin his Barcelona career.

LaLiga rules leave Barcelona star with no choice

The reason behind the decision has nothing to do with Barcelona's squad but rather LaLiga's registration rules.

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Under league regulations, players registered as members of a club's first team can only wear shirt numbers between 1 and 25.

Numbers 26 and above are reserved for reserve-team players or footballers who have not yet been officially registered with the senior squad.

As a result, Barcelona cannot assign the number 27 to Adeyemi, regardless of his personal preference. The Germany international will instead have to choose from the available first-team numbers as he begins the next chapter of his career under Flick at the reigning Spanish champions.

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