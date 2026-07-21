Michael Olise: 7 Things To Know About World Cup Star EXPOSED Over Alleged Secret Love Child

German tabloid Bild reports a Düsseldorf woman has gone public with paternity and child support allegations against the Bayern Munich and France winger.

Michael Olise closes the 2026 World Cup as one of the tournament’s defining names.

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The Bayern Munich winger broke Pelé’s five-decade-old record for assists in a single World Cup, finishing the tournament with seven, a mark that had stood since Brazil’s 1970 triumph.

His creative output through the group stage and knockout rounds, including a string of standout performances that had pundits and former players naming him among the frontrunners for the Golden Ball, cemented his status as one of the breakout stars of the summer.

Olise broke Pele's record at the FIFA World Cup | IMAGO

France’s run ultimately ended in heartbreak, with a 2-0 semifinal loss to Spain followed by a chaotic 6-4 defeat to England in the third-place match.

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Even in that loss, Olise tied Pelé’s assist record by setting up both of Kylian Mbappé’s goals, part of a tournament in which he helped Mbappé become the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer.

It’s against this backdrop of career-high sporting achievement that Olise’s private life has now become the subject of a developing story in the German press.

According to renowned German newspaper Bild on Monday, July 20, a woman from Düsseldorf has come forward publicly with allegations concerning a child she says she shares with the 24-year-old.

Below are seven things to know about the trending story reported by Bild.

1. The woman has been named by Bild as Fatima Zaunbrecher

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Fatima Zaunbrecher | Instagram (@fati.zahra_)

The aforementioned outlet reports that the name of Olise's alleged baby mama is German lady named Fatima Zaunbrecher. According to Bild, she and Olise met via Instagram in 2022 and conducted what she described to the paper as a long-distance relationship for roughly two years, which reportedly ended shortly before her pregnancy became known.

2. She has publicly called Olise out since over the alleged paternity since 2025

Fatima Zaunbrecher | Instagram (@fati.zahra_)

Fatima previously went viral on social media, with gossip pages picking up her posts since at least 2025, calling out the Bayern Munich star and his family members over their alleged child. Screenshots circulating from her TikTok account add further, unverified detail to the story.

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France international Michael Olise | IMAGO

She's currently on Instagram and her page is currently public with more than 4,600 followers.

A slideshow post under her TikTok handle “Fati.zzahra,” dated to March 23, 2026, and captioned “Some slides of my daughter’s father, for those who still don’t get it,” shows a series of images said to document the relationship.

One slide addressed commenters who had questioned paternity; in it, Fati writes that skeptics should not assume the pairing was impossible on the grounds of timing or geography and separately addresses questions about the child’s appearance by noting both parents’ mixed heritage.

Michael Olise of Bayern Munich.

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A separate post from the same account, dated August 2025, shows a photo of a young child with the child’s face obscured, captioned in German to the effect that Olise is the child’s father and has, in her words, left her and the child to fend for themselves for months; that post carried hashtags including “#michaelolise” and “#singlemom.”

Additional slides purport to show message exchanges — including threads attributed to someone signing messages “Michael” — and a screenshot of an Instagram account under the name “MichaelOlise” showing no visible posts, captioned by the poster as the account “blocking me since ever.”

None of these screenshots have been authenticated by Bild or any other news outlet, their completeness and context cannot be independently verified, and they are presented here only as content that has been publicly posted and attributed to the mother, not as confirmed fact.

3. Fatima is 10 years older than Michael Olise

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BILD reports that Fatima Zaunbrecheris currently 34 years old and lives in Düsseldorf. Fatima's age makes her 10 years older than than Olise, who is currently 24.

4. Olise alleged child is 20 months old

Credit: BILD

Bild reports the alleged daughter of Olise and Fatima is named Aaliyah Noor. The child is said to be around 20 months old. The outlet states this is the age and name supplied by the mother in her account to the paper.

5. A paternity test allegedly confirmed Olise as the father

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Per Bild’s reporting, Olise officially recognized paternity following a DNA test, though the outlet notes he has, according to the mother, never met the child in person.

6. The mother alleges all contact between the two parties now runs exclusively through lawyers

Bild reports she told the paper she wants her daughter to have the chance to know her father and for Olise to pay what she considers appropriate child support.

⚠️ O jornal @BILD revelou que Michael Olise, de 24 anos, teria uma filha de 20 meses, chamada Aaliyah Noor, fruto de um relacionamento com a alemã Fatima Zaunbrecher, de 34 anos, moradora de Düsseldorf.



Segundo Fatima, os dois se conheceram pelo Instagram em 2022 e viveram um… pic.twitter.com/mXNH8jLAiM — Bundesliga Insider (@BundesInsider) July 21, 2026

7. A dispute over the amount of financial support is reportedly central to the story

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France international of Nigerian descent Michael Olise | IMAGO

Bild quotes the woman describing an offer from Olise’s representatives as “a ridiculous sum,” and cites this disappointment as her stated reason for choosing to speak publicly rather than continue negotiating privately.

Fatima Zaunbrecher | Instagram (@fati.zahra_)

Olise, a France international of Nigerian descent, who joined Bayern Munich from Crystal Palace in 2024 for a reported €53 million, has built a public profile centered almost entirely on his football career; his social media activity, by multiple accounts, rarely touches on his private life.

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Michael Olise | IMAGO

He has not issued a statement addressing the allegations at the of this publication.

This remains, by Bild’s own framing, a one-sided account from the mother’s side of an ongoing and evidently contested matter, with no confirmed resolution and no public comment yet from Olise or his representatives.

Any further developments — including whatever response Olise’s camp may eventually issue, or any court determination on support — would materially change the picture presented here.