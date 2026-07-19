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Olise left heartbroken despite breaking Pele's World Cup record in thriller against England

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:06 - 19 July 2026
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Olise left heartbroken despite breaking Pele's World Cup record
Bayern Munich star Michael Olise experienced a night of conflicting emotions following the loss to England.
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Olise broke a historic World Cup record held by Pele after France's chaotic 6-4 loss to England in the third-place playoff.

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With France having clawed their way back to 4-3 after a difficult first half, Olise was central to their comeback. 

But the winger, known for his clinical finishing, uncharacteristically missed clear chances in the 75th and 81st minutes, sending both efforts wide. 

Olise emotional after France's defeat

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According to reports from L'Equipe, the 24-year-old was inconsolable in the dressing room after spurning two golden opportunities to level the score in the second half.

Following the final whistle, France manager Didier Deschamps was seen comforting his distraught player on the pitch. 

Michael Olise || imago
Michael Olise || imago

He later confirmed that he had a private conversation with Olise to help lift his spirits, acknowledging the emotional weight of the match.

Deschamps has been a vocal supporter of Olise during his integration into the national team, and his support is vital as the winger reflects on a tournament of personal triumph and collective disappointment. 

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France, who started as one of the favourites, ultimately finished fourth, with the high-scoring loss to their rivals leaving a sour note.

While the defeat was painful, Olise etched his name into World Cup history. By setting up two of Kylian Mbappe's goals, he took his assist tally for the tournament to seven. 

This achievement surpasses the previous record of six assists in a single tournament, set by Brazilian icon Pele at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico.

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