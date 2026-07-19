'I must beat Charles Okocha' - Portable fires warning before celebrity boxing match

Portable has vowed to defeat Charles Okocha in their celebrity boxing bout.

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has vowed to defeat actor Charles Okocha in their highly anticipated celebrity boxing match, insisting he is committed to promoting boxing in Nigeria.

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Portable, Nigerian musician || Punch Newspapers

The outspoken musician made the declaration during an appearance on Channels Television's Rubbin' Minds, where he described himself as "the face of boxing" in the country.

'I Must Beat Charles Okocha' - Portable

Portable expressed confidence ahead of the bout, saying he intends to use his popularity in the music industry to boost the profile of Nigerian boxing.

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"I use my own music career to build Nigerian boxing. I'm the face of boxing. I must beat Charles Okocha," Portable said.

I use my own music career to build Nigerian boxing. I'm the face of boxing. I must beat Charles Okocha.



- Habeeb Okikiola AKA 'Portable,' Nigerian singer, speaking on his career and forthcoming boxing match against Charles Okocha#RubbinMinds#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/na6nvNm1jO — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 19, 2026

The singer, known for his energetic personality and controversial public statements, believes the upcoming contest is another opportunity to entertain fans while drawing attention to boxing.

Portable has increasingly embraced combat sports in recent months and says he wants to contribute to the sport's development by attracting new audiences through celebrity events.

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Portable vs Charles Okocha boxing fight || Punch Newspapers

Celebrity boxing gaining popularity

The clash between Portable and Charles Okocha is expected to be one of Nigeria's biggest celebrity sporting events this year after the singer suffered defeat to Carter Efe.

Boxing: Portable gains bragging rights after knocking out Speed Darlington