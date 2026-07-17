No time off! Deschams denies Mbappe, teammates request ahead of England clash

France manager Didier Deschamps has flatly rejected his players' requests for a free evening out in Miami following their disappointing World Cup semifinal exit.

According to reports in L'Equipe, a large portion of the French squad, including captain Kylian Mbappé, lobbied for a night off on Thursday to unwind and clear their heads after a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Spain.

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The players even attempted to negotiate a strict midnight curfew to ensure professionalism, arguing that a brief escape from the coaching staff's rigid regime would help them recover mentally.

🚨 The French national team were denied time off. ❌🇫🇷



The France players asked for a free evening in Miami to go out and enjoy themselves but Didier Deschamps turned down the request to keep the squad fully focused on the third-place play-off against England.



He doesn't want… pic.twitter.com/rDPCxgq0YK — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 17, 2026

However, Deschamps stood firm and refused to grant any exceptions.

The 57-year-old tactician remains determined to avoid ending his illustrious 14-year tenure as national team boss with consecutive defeats.

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Deschamps wants the squad strictly focused on Saturday's third-place playoff against England at Miami Stadium, viewing the bronze-medal fixture as a serious competitive match rather than an exhibition.

The coaching staff also feared that a late night out would severely disrupt the players' physical recovery schedules.