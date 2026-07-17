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No time off! Deschams denies Mbappe, teammates request ahead of England clash

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 21:27 - 17 July 2026
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France manager Didier Deschamps has flatly rejected his players' requests for a free evening out in Miami following their disappointing World Cup semifinal exit.
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According to reports in L'Equipe, a large portion of the French squad, including captain Kylian Mbappé, lobbied for a night off on Thursday to unwind and clear their heads after a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Spain.

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The players even attempted to negotiate a strict midnight curfew to ensure professionalism, arguing that a brief escape from the coaching staff's rigid regime would help them recover mentally.

However, Deschamps stood firm and refused to grant any exceptions.

The 57-year-old tactician remains determined to avoid ending his illustrious 14-year tenure as national team boss with consecutive defeats.

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Deschamps wants the squad strictly focused on Saturday's third-place playoff against England at Miami Stadium, viewing the bronze-medal fixture as a serious competitive match rather than an exhibition.

The coaching staff also feared that a late night out would severely disrupt the players' physical recovery schedules.

The French stars will now have to wait until the tournament concludes on Sunday before they can experience Miami's nightlife.

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