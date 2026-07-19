'It was crap' - Rooney on FIFA World Cup final halftime show

Wayne Rooney has slammed FIFA's first-ever World Cup final halftime show.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney did not hold back in his assessment of the inaugural FIFA World Cup final halftime show, describing the star-studded performance as "crap" during the BBC's live broadcast.

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Rooney made the blunt remark during halftime of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, with the match locked at 0-0.

Rooney gives honest verdict

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Appearing on the BBC Sport halftime panel, the former England captain admitted he is a fan of many of the performers but was unimpressed by the overall show.

"I like a lot of them artists, but I thought it was crap," Rooney said.

🗣️ Wayne Rooney to @BBCSport on the half-time show. “I like a lot of them artists, but I thought it was crap” pic.twitter.com/FEBdDwHA17 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 19, 2026

🗣️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Wayne Rooney: "My favourite bit of the half-time show? When it finished.



Honestly, it was CRAP. I like those artists but it's rubbish. They were all FLAT." 👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/riwv8dnoT1 pic.twitter.com/lYHYIXeBr3 — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) July 19, 2026

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FIFA introduces Super Bowl-Style halftime show

The 2026 final marked the first time FIFA introduced a Super Bowl-style halftime entertainment during a World Cup final.

The performance featured global music stars Madonna, Shakira and Burna Boy, while Coldplay frontman Chris Martin collaborated with Global Citizen to help curate the production.

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