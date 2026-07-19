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'It was crap' - Rooney on FIFA World Cup final halftime show

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 21:36 - 19 July 2026
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Wayne Rooney has slammed FIFA's first-ever World Cup final halftime show.
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Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney did not hold back in his assessment of the inaugural FIFA World Cup final halftime show, describing the star-studded performance as "crap" during the BBC's live broadcast.

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Rooney made the blunt remark during halftime of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, with the match locked at 0-0.

Rooney gives honest verdict

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Appearing on the BBC Sport halftime panel, the former England captain admitted he is a fan of many of the performers but was unimpressed by the overall show.

"I like a lot of them artists, but I thought it was crap," Rooney said.

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FIFA introduces Super Bowl-Style halftime show

The 2026 final marked the first time FIFA introduced a Super Bowl-style halftime entertainment during a World Cup final.

The performance featured global music stars Madonna, Shakira and Burna Boy, while Coldplay frontman Chris Martin collaborated with Global Citizen to help curate the production.

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The show was designed to combine football, music and social impact on the world's biggest sporting stage.

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