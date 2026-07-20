Leave our club! Man United fans make Lisandro Martinez feelings known after latest injury setback

The Red Devils faithful are done with Lisandro, after he was subbed off in the World Cup final against Spain.

Argentina took a big defensive hit in the World Cup final against Spain, when centre-back Lisandro Martinez was forced off just before halftime, and Manchester United fans have seen enough.

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In the 40th minute, Martinez picked up the game's first yellow card for a heavy challenge on Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal, then moments later went down clutching his thigh.

He tried to play on, but signalled to the bench he couldn't continue, and covered his face with his shirt as he walked off in the 44th minute, replaced by 38-year-old Nicolas Otamendi.

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The exact injury hasn't been confirmed yet, but early signs point to a muscle or thigh problem.

There's some good news though, as Martinez returned to the bench after halftime, walked without a limp, and joined the postgame ceremonies fully.

Lisandro Martinez was forced off just before halftime

Still, the timing couldn't be worse for United. Martinez has struggled with fitness for a while now, having missed long stretches before with an ACL injury and other muscle issues.

With the Premier League season starting August 22 against Hull City, and Martinez due back at Carrington around August 10 under FIFA's mandatory rest period, United will be watching closely for scan results.

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🚨🇪🇸 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐔𝐋𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒!!! Spain are FIFA World Cup champions after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Argentina! 🌍🏆 pic.twitter.com/W0u31yar5v — Pulse Sports Nigeria (@PulseSportsNG) July 19, 2026

United fans react to Martinez

Fans, though, have already made up their minds. 'United needs to move on from this Martinez guy,' one wrote. Another added, 'Lisandro Martinez, I love you so much but it's time to find a new team.'

One fan didn't hold back either: 'Omo we need move on from Lisandro Martinez bro. He don give Argentina him 101%, season wan start, he dey carry injury come back.'

Lisandro Martinez has struggled with injuries since joining Manchester United

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Martinez. I thinks time bro. Ineos should find your replacement if not immediately, it should be in the cooler. — Alfonso (@alfonsomaximus1) July 19, 2026

Another was blunter still: 'If it's a serious injury, he should just go to Boca Juniors from there, please. Don't come back to United, abeg.'