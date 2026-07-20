'Are you not ashamed?' — Nigerian fans demolish Super Eagles admin over disgraceful World Cup post

The gap between the NFF and everyday fans has never felt wider, and one simple tweet just blew it wide open.

The Super Eagles congratulated Spain on winning the 2026 World Cup, and then used the moment to promise fans a return by 2030. It did not go down well at all.

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The Super Eagles' short statement congratulated the new champions, but it also served as a painful reminder that Nigeria wasn't even at the tournament, and fans didn't hold back in the replies.

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Congratulations to Spain on winning the 2026 #FIFAWorldCup



See you in 2030 — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) July 19, 2026

Super Eagles on attack

One fan didn't buy the promise at all: 'You just had to add "See you in 2030"... LOL. If you like no beat Lesotho.'

Others pleaded for a fairer process this time around. 'Please y'all shouldn't use nepotism and sentiment during 2030 qualifications o,' one fan wrote. 'Nigeria need to be at the next World Cup. It won't be fair if we miss out again.'

A dejected Super Eagles squad || Image credit: Imago

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There was also a mix of hope and warning in the comments. 'I hope it's not all talk abeg,' one fan wrote. 'You guys better do your jobs properly, we can't afford to miss another World Cup.'

One fan just asked directly: 'Are you not ashamed of yourselves?'

But the sharpest response went much further, calling out the entire system.

NFF, led by President Ibrahim Gusau. || Imago

'Stop favoritism, stop nepotism, stop bribery, stop corruption,' one fan wrote. 'Football isn't won by politics, it's won by building a system where the best players, coaches, scouts and administrators earn their place on merit. How do you expect to win a World Cup when merit keeps losing to connections? Wake up and do the job Nigerian football deserves.'

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