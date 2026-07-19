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'See you in 2030' — Super Eagles vow to make next World Cup

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:46 - 19 July 2026
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Super Eagles players celebrating . Image credit: Imago
Super Eagles players celebrating . Image credit: Imago
The Super Eagles have officially congratulated Spain on winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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The Nigerian national team has officially congratulated Spain on securing the 2026 FIFA World Cup, utilising the moment to issue a public vow to end their agonising absence from football's biggest stage.

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Following Sunday's dramatic final at the New York-New Jersey Stadium, where a cohesive Spanish side secured their second global crown with a 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina, the Super Eagles took to social media to acknowledge the new titleholders.

A gracious message and a promise

Moments after Ferran Torres fired his 106th-minute strike to finally break the deadlock against a 10-man Argentine squad that lost Enzo Fernández to a 90th-minute red card, the Super Eagles delivered a poignant message.

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"Congratulations to Spain on winning the 2026 #FIFAWorldCup. See you in 2030," the official Super Eagles X account posted.

The short statement served as a harrowing reminder of Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the World Cup while congratulating the new world champions, Spain.

The pain of consecutive failures

The 2026 tournament in North America expanded to 48 teams, offering Africa nine direct qualification spots and an inter-confederation playoff berth.

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Despite the expanded format and a squad brimming with elite talent that previously secured a silver medal at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, Nigeria failed to qualify for a second consecutive time, extending an eight-year World Cup drought following their painful absence from the 2022 edition in Qatar.

Their 2026 hopes were extinguished during a CAF playoff against DR Congo in Rabat, Morocco. Following a 1-1 draw in regulation time, the Super Eagles suffered a heartbreaking 4-3 penalty shootout defeat, leaving the three-time African champions to watch the global showpiece from home.

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A dejected Super Eagles squad || Image credit: Imago

The road to 2030

The vow to return for the 2030 FIFA World Cup carries immense weight as the national team attempts to regain the trust of its disillusioned supporters.

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The upcoming centennial tournament will be uniquely co-hosted by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, alongside commemorative opening matches in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay.

To make good on their social media promise, Nigeria must navigate a rigorous qualification process expected to begin in late 2027. 

For a footballing giant that historically brings unparalleled flair to the world stage, Eric Chelle’s side’s mandate is now unmistakably clear: they must qualify for the 2030 World Cup.

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