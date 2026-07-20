Pep Guardiola set for new job after meeting with five-time UCL winner

Former Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has been approached for a new job.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) have reportedly approached Pep Guardiola regarding the vacant head coach position following a weekend meeting in Barcelona.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, director of football Paolo Maldini and advisor Leonardo met with Guardiola to discuss the possibility of him leading the national team. While no agreement has been reached, initial exploratory contacts have been made.