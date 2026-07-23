‘City have been the kings of Manchester’ - Elliot Anderson pokes Red Devils after sealing £116m transfer

Newly signed Manchester City midfielder Elliot Anderson has wasted no time in stoking the local rivalry, declaring his new club the "kings of Manchester" after finalising a £116 million move from Nottingham Forest.

Anderson's transfer briefly became the most expensive for a British player, a record surpassed just days later by Morgan Rogers' £117 million move from Aston Villa to Chelsea.

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Manchester United had also shown interest in the midfielder but ultimately withdrew, allowing their city rivals to secure his signature.

The move comes after a stellar season for Anderson at Forest, where he was a near-constant presence in their Premier League campaign.

Anderson aims dig at Man United

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Currently on a three-week break following his international duties, Anderson is already anticipating the first Manchester derby of the 2026-27 season on September 13.

The 23-year-old England international pointed to City's recent dominance over Manchester United as he looked forward to starting his career at the Etihad Stadium.

Newly signed Manchester City midfielder Elliot Anderson || imago

In his first interview with the club's media, Anderson was forthright about the city's footballing hierarchy.

"It's one of the biggest derbies in the world, and for as long as I've known Manchester, City have been the kings of Manchester," he stated. "I'm looking forward to being a part of it from the start."

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Explaining his decision to join the Premier League champions, Anderson highlighted the club's winning culture.

"They're winners, they're relentless, and that's the sort of team I want to be a part of," he said.

The former Newcastle player, who moved to Forest for £35 million in 2024, acknowledged the club's decade of unprecedented success as a major draw.

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"It’s happened quite quickly, but I think I always believed I could get to this point, and this is where I want to be," he commented. "Now that I’m here, I’ll keep pushing and try to take this club forward."