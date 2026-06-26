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Transfer News: Man City reach record agreement for England World Cup star

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 06:33 - 26 June 2026
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Manchester City are going hard in the summer transfer window as they look to stay competitive post Pep Guardiola.
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Manchester City have reportedly reached an agreement with Nottingham Forest to sign 23-year-old midfielder Elliot Anderson for £116 million, successfully fending off rival interest from Manchester United.

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Man City set to land top-tier target

After two initial bids were rejected by Forest, whose owner, Evangelos Marinakis, originally demanded a package that would match the £125 million fee Liverpool paid Newcastle United last summer, City finally secured their primary midfield target to kickstart a transformational summer window. 

Anderson has been granted permission to undergo his medical examinations in the United States within the next 24 hours, as he is currently on international duty representing England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. 

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The highly sought-after midfielder has established himself as a crucial player for his country, earning a starting role in manager Thomas Tuchel's squad for their opening group-stage fixtures. 

Why Anderson is so coveted

The blockbuster acquisition serves as a statement of intent from Manchester City as the club prepares for life after Pep Guardiola's legendary decade-long reign.

The astronomical valuation makes Anderson the most expensive signing in Manchester City's history, surpassing Jack Grealish's £100 million move from Aston Villa in 2021, and is backed by his spectacular domestic form over his two seasons at the City Ground, where he made 92 appearances across all competitions. 

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During the 2025/26 Premier League campaign, the former Newcastle United academy graduate statistically dominated the division; he was one of only seven players to complete over 2,000 open-play passes, while simultaneously ranking first in ground duels won and recording a staggering 306 possessions won. 

Seamlessly, he combines defensive tenacity with top-tier ball progression. Anderson has proven himself to be one of the most complete and top-rated midfielders in European football.

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