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Bet of the Day: Top Daily Betting Tips for Football Lovers

Adesoji Michael
Adesoji Michael 04:39 - 26 June 2026
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Hakimi scores for Morocoo || imago
Hakimi scores for Morocoo || imago
FREE EXPERT TIPS
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Betting tips for Today
TIMELEAGUEFIXTURESTIPSBET
20:00 WC Senegal v Iraq Home 2UP BET NOW
17:00 ARG CA River Plate (Arg) v Newell's Old Boys Over 1.5 BET NOW
19:00 BRA Gremio Osasco Audax EC SP v Porto Foot Ball SP Home win BET NOW
19:30 INT Cambrian United v Newport City FC Home win BET NOW
22:30 CAN HFX Wanderers FC v Pacific FC Over 1.5 BET NOW
19:45 IRE Wexford FC v Treaty United Over 1.5 BET NOW
20:00 CHI Santiago Wanderers v Deportes Recoleta Home win BET NOW
19:30 IRE Shamrock Rovers v Galway United FC Home 2UP BET NOW
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FAQ

Bet of the day — frequently asked questions

The Bet of the Day is a daily betting feature on Pulse Sports Nigeria where our experts select the most reliable and well-researched betting picks of the day across football and other top sports. Each pick is carefully analysed to give you the best possible chance of winning.
A fresh Bet of the Day is published every day, typically in the morning before the day's key fixtures kick off. This ensures you always have enough time to review the picks and place your bets before matches begin. Bookmark the Bet of the Day page and check back daily.
Our analysts study a wide range of factors before making a pick — including team form, head-to-head records, injury news, home/away performance, and market odds. Only picks that meet our confidence threshold are published, so you're always getting selections backed by solid reasoning, not guesswork.
Our picks primarily focus on football's biggest leagues — including the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, and the UEFA Champions League — as well as NPFL fixtures. Depending on the day's schedule, we may also include picks from other sports and continental competitions for maximum value.
Yes, completely free. All Bet of the Day content on Pulse Sports is published openly — no subscription, no registration required. Simply visit pulsesports.ng/bet-of-the-day and access today's picks instantly, every single day.
No. Sports betting always carries risk, and no tip — no matter how well-researched — can be guaranteed to win. Our Bet of the Day is designed to inform and support your decision-making, not to replace it. Always bet responsibly, within your means, and never chase losses. If betting is causing you distress, seek help from a responsible gambling organisation.

Have more questions? Visit pulsesports.ng/bet-of-the-day

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