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2026 FIFA World Cup: Netherlands ensure Tunisia end disastrous tournament on a whimper

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 02:07 - 26 June 2026
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Netherlands ensure Tunisia end disastrous tournament with a loss
Tunisia confirmed their elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup following a defeat against the Netherlands.
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The Carthage Eagles started the tournament poorly, losing heavily to Sweden in their opening game.

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The defeat saw their head coach, Sabri Lamouchi, sacked after the game and replaced by Herve Renard.

However, nothing changed for Tunisia as they lost their second game to Japan before being handed a 3-1 defeat by the Dutch side.

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As it happened 

Tunisia opted for four changes following their recent 4-0 loss to Japan. New manager Herve Renard, who was brought in before that match, introduced Amine Ben Hamida, Ismael Gharbi, Rani Khedira and Hazem Mastouri to the starting line-up.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands enters this fixture with minimal adjustments, making only one change to the lineup that secured a 5-1 victory over Sweden. Nathan Aké of Manchester City takes the place of Tottenham's Micky van de Ven.

The Netherlands had a quick start to the game, with Tunisia defender Ellyes Skhiri slicing Denzel Dumfries' cross into his own goal.

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Netherland players celebrating || Imago
Netherland players celebrating || Imago

Four minutes later, Brian Brobbey smashed home from close range after Virgil van Dijk won a header inside the area from a free kick.

In the second half, Tunisia got a goal back after Hazem Mastouri's thumping header from Hannibal Mejbri’s corner.

Tunisia’s hope of coming back from two goals down were shattered after Jan Paul van Hecke headed home from a corner kick.

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Following the victory, the Netherlands secured top spot in Group F and qualified automatically for Round 32, defeating Tunisia 3-1.

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