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Why we lost to South Africa — Korea Republic coach opens up on World Cup heartbreak

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 19:25 - 25 June 2026
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Why we lost to South Africa — Korea Republic coach opens up on World Cup heartbreak
Why we lost to South Africa — Korea Republic coach opens up on World Cup heartbreak
Korea Republic coach Hong Myung-bo has taken responsibility for his side’s painful 1-0 defeat to South Africa, admitting that conceding first proved decisive. He praised his players’ effort but said the result ultimately rests on him as head coach.
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Hong Myung-bo did not look to hide behind excuses after Korea Republic’s World Cup heartbreak onThursday morning. 

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South Africa defeated Korea Republic 1-0 in Monterrey to finish second in Group A and reach the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in their history. 

Thapelo Maseko scored the winner in the 63rd minute after Tshepang Moremi’s cross, and Bafana Bafana stayed compact and disciplined to protect the lead. 

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Speaking to FIFA media, the coach acknowledged that South Africa’s opening goal changed the game and left his team chasing a result they could never quite recover.

“The players gave everything they had, but it is disappointing to concede the opening goal,” Hong said.

Korea coach takes the blame

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The tone of Hong’s remarks was clear: this was a defeat he was prepared to own. 

 “As for the disappointing result, that lies with me as head coach,” Hong added.

Korea Republic worked hard, but South Africa’s discipline and organisation made it difficult for them to find a way back once they fell behind.

That made the opening goal even more costly. In a match where margins were already fine, South Africa’s breakthrough forced Korea Republic to play on the back foot and ultimately left them without the answer they needed.

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A painful loss

For Korea Republic, the result leaves plenty of reflection and frustration. 

They had spells of control, but control without cutting edge is never enough at this level, and Hong’s comments captured that painful reality.

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South Africa, meanwhile, used the moment to make history and book their place in the knockout stage. 

For Korea Republic, it is a loss that could signal end of the road and a reminder of how quickly World Cup dreams can collapse after one decisive moment. 

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