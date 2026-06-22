World Cup logo

World Cup

Overview Standings Fixtures Statistics Teams
Advertisement
PULSE OF THE DAY

92 years of disrespect: How Mohamed Salah single-handedly ended Egypt's World Cup curse

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 09:42 - 22 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah and Egypt are finally off the mark in the World Cup after a remarkable comeback victory against New Zealand.
Advertisement

Premier League icon Mohamed Salah and his Egypt have made it to the Pulse of the Day after a much-needed victory against New Zealand.

Advertisement

92 years and 25 days after their FIFA World Cup debut, the Pharaohs finally have their first victory, with Salah the standout player on the pitch.

While everyone slept, the Pharaohs were forced to dig deep to keep their 2026 World Cup hopes alive following a decisive 3-1 win on Monday morning.

Advertisement

Mo Salah inspires Egypt to history

What turned out to be a historic day for the North Africans started on a shaky note after New Zealand stormed into an early lead following Finn Surman’s 15th minute opener.

Whatever Salah and his teammates were told at the break worked as the Pharaohs looked completely different in the second half.

Advertisement

Two goals in nine second half minutes saw Egypt turn things around remarkably. First, Mostafa Ziko equalised for Egypt just before the hour mark, and Salah completed the comeback when he made it 2-1 in the 67th minute.

Eight minutes from time, the 34-year-old former Liverpool forward wrapped up the win with an assist for teammate Trezeguet.

Pulse of the Day

Not only did Salah standout on the day against New Zealand, he also became the first Egyptian to score in two editions of the FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

In addition to his goal and assist, MO Salah created the most chances, five (5), most key passes (4), had the most touches in the New Zealand box, took the most shots,

His performance also pushed the Pharaohs to the top of Group G on four points after Iran held group favourites, the Red Devils of Belgium, to a goalless affair in the earlier match.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Mohamed Salah New Zealand World Cup Egypt
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Portugal vs Uzbekistan 2026 World Cup preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Ronaldo & co to finally get on winning track
2026 FIFA World Cup
22.06.2026
Portugal vs Uzbekistan 2026 World Cup preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Ronaldo & co to finally get on winning track
Messi receives support from Argentina Squad
2026 FIFA World Cup
22.06.2026
Messi receives support from Argentina squad and coaches amid false family reports
Scaloni defends Argentina's style || Imago
2026 FIFA World Cup
22.06.2026
Scaloni defends Argentina's style, calls Ancelotti's comments a "compliment"
2026 FIFA World Cup: Yamal and Salah knock, Messi stays top 3 — Golden Ball standings (Live Rankings)
2026 FIFA World Cup
22.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Yamal and Salah knock, Messi stays top 3 — Golden Ball standings (Live Rankings)
Rice says England should emulate Gunners
2026 FIFA World Cup
22.06.2026
We did it at Arsenal - Rice says England should emulate Gunners' EPL title-winning formula
Iwobi ready to work with new manager
Premier League
22.06.2026
‘It won't be difficult for me to adapt’ - Iwobi ready to work with new manager