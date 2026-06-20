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PULSE OF THE DAY

The Cunha dance has Arrived — But Brahim Díaz just made African World Cup history

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 08:52 - 20 June 2026
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The Cunha dance has Arrived — But Brahim Díaz just made African World Cup history
The Cunha dance has Arrived — But Brahim Díaz just made African World Cup history
Brazil might be back to dancing after Matheus Cunha’s double dismantled Haiti, but the real story of Group C belongs to Morocco’s maestro. Brahim Diaz just did something no African player has ever achieved in World Cup history, dismantling Scotland in 71 seconds and playing with a level of elite possession that has the internet completely stunned. Inside the masterclass re-writing football mythology.
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Group C at the 2026 World Cup was supposed to be a straightforward coronation for the five-time world champions, Brazil. Instead, it has turned into a decisive cultural battleground.

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While the Selecao finally found their rhythm in Philadelphia, unleashing Matheus Cunha’s surfing celebrations during a comfortable 3-0 demolition of Haiti, the real main character energy of the tournament is currently emanating from North Africa.

Step aside samba boys; Brahim Díaz is officially putting the footballing world on notice.

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The “Possessed" Maestro Rewriting the History Books

Let’s talk about Morocco. When they stepped onto the pitch at the Boston Stadium to face Scotland, they didn't just win a football match, they executed a smash-and-grab that took exactly 71 seconds to collapse the entire Scottish game plan.

Brahim Díaz dropped a ball over the top so perfectly weighted it belonged in an art gallery, allowing Ismael Saibari to run onto it and blast a rocket into the roof of the net.

Brahim Díaz dropped a ball over the top so perfectly weighted
Brahim Díaz dropped a ball over the top so perfectly weighted

It was the fastest goal of the tournament before Paraguay played, and it rewrote Morocco's entire tournament record books.

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But look past the 71-second shock. Look at Brahim Díaz. By orchestrating that goal, the Real Madrid star became the FIRST African player in football history to log assists in consecutive World Cup matches during his first two tournament appearances.

Legendary icons like Nigeria’s Emmanuel Emenike, Ghana's Asamoah Gyan, and Tunisia’s Wahbi Khazri all hit back-to-back assist streaks—but none of them had the sheer audacity to do it in their first two career World Cup games.

On the timeline, fans immediately recognised that this isn't just talent; it’s a mission. As one fan perfectly put it:

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“Brahim Díaz been playing like a man who hasn't slept since that AFCON heartbreak. The guy just became the first African player in history to drop assists in his first two career World Cup games. He cut Brazil open and dismantled Scotland in under 71 seconds. He is completely possessed right now. World class response!”

The Samba Surf Arrives (But with a Cost)

Meanwhile, in Pennsylvania, Brazil finally gave their fans something to dance about. After a flat opening draw against Morocco, Carlo Ancelotti’s team needed to make a statement.

Matheus Cunha took the cue. The forward broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute before unleashing a lethal left-footed rocket into the top corner in the 36th.

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To celebrate, Cunha broke out his signature surfing dance, mimicking catching waves right on the pitch to the delight of the Philadelphia crowd.

Vinícius Junior added a third before the break, officially booking Haiti’s early flight home from the tournament.

But while Brazil are busy dancing, their camp is quietly panicking. A devastating first-half hamstring injury to Barcelona winger Raphinha left him visibly upset, throwing a massive wrench into Ancelotti’s long-term tactical plans. Brazil has the flair, but Morocco has the momentum.

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Group C: Pulse of the Day

With Morocco and Brazil locked in a dead heat at the summit of Group C with four points apiece, the narrative arc is primed for a cinematic group stage finale.

The Selecao may possess the prestige and the choreographed surfing celebrations, but the Atlas Lions are fueled by a collective vendetta and a record-breaking visionary at the wheel.

Brahim Díaz isn't here to simply admire the US
Brahim Díaz isn't here to simply admire the US

Brahim Díaz isn't here to simply admire the US; he's here for total world domination.

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