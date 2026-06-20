2026 World Cup: Man United star Cunha the hero as Brazil's oldest XI in 64 years turn on the style against Haiti

Brazil overcame opening-day jitters against Morocco to hammer minnows Haiti in their second group game

Despite naming their oldest starting XI at the World Cup since 1962, Brazil were comfortable 3-0 winners against Haiti in their second Group Stage game.

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Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha struck twice before Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior added a third to knock Haiti out of the World Cup after a second Group Stage draw.

Brazil vs Haiti: How it happened

Brazil bounced back emphatically from their opening draw with Morocco, cruising to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Haiti in Philadelphia to move top of Group C on goal difference.

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Under pressure to respond, Carlo Ancelotti made a key tactical change by replacing Igor Thiago with Matheus Cunha, and the decision paid off immediately.

Cunha opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, forcing home a rebound after Vinicius Junior’s effort was saved. He then doubled Brazil’s advantage with a stunning left-footed strike at the near post in the 36th minute. Vinicius added a third goal in first-half stoppage time to cap a dominant display before the break.

The only concern for Brazil was an apparent hamstring injury to Barcelona winger Raphinha, who was forced off before halftime and later appeared with an ice pack on his right leg. His replacement, Rayan, impressed, while teenage sensation Endrick made his World Cup debut in the second half, although a late goal was ruled out for offside.

Brazil controlled the contest throughout and rarely looked troubled by Haiti, who became the first team eliminated from the tournament after suffering a second defeat. While the result was convincing, tougher challenges await Ancelotti’s side.

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