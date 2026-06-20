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2026 FIFA World Cup: Saibari joins the history books as Morocco nears knockout stage

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 01:13 - 20 June 2026
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Saibari joins the history books as Morocco nears knockout stage
Morocco secured their first victory in the 2026 FIFA World Cup following their narrow win over Scotland.
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The Atlas Lions commenced their World Cup campaign by securing a draw against Brazil in a challenging opening encounter.

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As they approached their second fixture in Group C, a victory was required to enhance their chances of advancing to the knockout stage.

The team demonstrated significant resilience to secure a 1-0 win over Scotland, thereby accumulating four points in the group standings.

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As it happened

While Morocco opted for the same lineup that secured a 1-1 draw against Brazil in their opener, Scotland introduced Ryan Christie, Nathan Patterson, and Kieran Tierney into their starting eleven.

The African champions hit the ground from the get-go, and Ismael Saibari opened the scoring for Morocco after beating the Scottish defence.

Following his goal, Saibari becomes the second African player to score in his first two appearances at the FIFA World Cup, after Egypt's Mohamed Salah, as reported by OptaJoe.

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Saibari scores only goal for Morocco || imago
Saibari scores only goal for Morocco || imago

Morocco went on to create some half-chances but were unable to double their lead going into the half-time break.

In the second half, Scotland improved in their performance and took the game to the Atlas Lions.

Morocco secures narrow victory over Scotland || imago
Morocco secures narrow victory over Scotland || imago

Despite their late pressure, the Scottish side were unable to get past the Moroccan defence for the equaliser.

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Following the final whistle, Morocco secured their first victory in Group C and moved a step closer to the round of 32.

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