Canada's Jonathan David matches Lionel Messi's World Cup hat-trick

Jonathan David stole the spotlight as Canada crushed Qatar 6-0 in Vancouver, delivering a hat-trick that matched Lionel Messi’s World Cup feat. It was a statement night for the co-hosts and a historic one for the Juventus striker.

Jonathan David is the Pulse of the Day after producing a performance that Canada will talk about for years.

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The Juventus striker scored a brilliant hat-trick as the co-hosts dismantled Qatar 6-0 at BC Place in Vancouver, turning a landmark team win into a personal masterclass.

Canada were in control from the start and never let Qatar settle. Two of David’s goals came in the first half, and he completed his hat-trick in added time to cap a one-sided match that ended with Qatar down to nine men.

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It was a ruthless display from Canada and a night that underlined their growing confidence on the world stage.

Jonathan David celebrates.

Canada vs Qatar: Historic night for David

The result was Canada’s first-ever World Cup victory, which alone makes it a major moment in the country’s football history.

But David’s performance gave it extra weight, especially because he became the first player to score a World Cup hat-trick on home soil since Geoff Hurst in 1966.

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Jonathan David: The first player to score a World Cup hat-trick on home soil since Geoff Hurst

That is an elite company, and David earned it the hard way. He was clinical, composed and always in the right place at the right time, which is exactly what a top striker is supposed to do in a big tournament.

Jonathan David matches Lionel Messi record

David’s hat-trick also put him alongside Lionel Messi at the top of the World Cup goals chart.

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That is the kind of comparison that instantly lifts a performance from impressive to iconic. Fans noticed too, with one posting: “Jonathan David. Hattrick. Ligue 1 product.”

The comparison with Messi is less about style and more about impact. Both players did the damage when their teams needed it most, and David’s output gave Canada a headline result on a huge stage.

Mixed emotions

There was one serious downside to the night. Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone suffered a severe leg fracture early in the second half, and that injury cast a shadow over an otherwise celebratory evening.

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In tournament football like the World Cup, moments of joy and heartbreak can arrive in the same match.