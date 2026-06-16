Vozinha: Cabo Verde keeper hits over 5 million new followers after Spain heroics

Cabo Verde keeper Vozinha has gained over 5 million new followers on Instagram after his Spain heroics.

Cabo Verde keeper Vozinha has gained over 5 million new followers on Instagram after his Spain heroics.

Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha has become the story of the day after a brilliant display against Spain sent him viral and turned him into an overnight fan favourite.

Pulse of the Day belongs to Vozinha. At 40, Cabo Verde’s veteran goalkeeper produced the kind of performance that can turn a quiet night into a football fairytale, helping his country hold European champions Spain to a famous draw and sending his name racing around the world.

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He was everywhere when Cabo Verde needed him most. Vozinha made seven stunning saves against La Roja, kept his cool under pressure and delivered a historic clean sheet that will live long in the memory of supporters back home.

For a goalkeeper making his FIFA World Cup debut at 40, it was a remarkable moment of personal and national history.

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A night that changed everything

Before the match, Vozinha was respected. After it, he was everywhere. Social media lit up as fans rushed to praise the Cape Verde captain for a performance that completely changed the mood around the game.

Cabo Verde keeper Vozinha is the Pulse of the Day.

The size of the reaction was massive, with reports of his Instagram following jumping from 50k to more than 2 million as supporters across the world jumped on the Vozinha bandwagon.

That kind of surge tells its own story. This was not just a good game from a goalkeeper. It was the type of performance that captures imagination, especially when it comes from a player representing one of football’s smallest nations against one of the giants of the sport. The fact that he is now being celebrated far beyond the football field only adds to the moment.

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Oldest, calmest, best

At 40, Vozinha also added his name to the record books. He became the oldest goalkeeper ever to keep a clean sheet on a World Cup debut, a milestone that makes the story even more special.

There was nothing flashy about the achievement. It was built on positioning, bravery, concentration and seven saves that kept Cabo Verde alive.

At 40, Vozinha also added his name to the record books

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The numbers are strong enough on their own, but the emotion after the final whistle made the story even richer.

Vozinha was visibly moved, and when he was shown his new celebrity status online, the reaction only underlined how much the night meant to him.

That’s the beauty of football at this level: one performance can change everything in a matter of minutes.

For Cabo Verde, the draw against Spain was already historic. But Vozinha’s role in it has taken the story to another level.

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Vozinha is the oldest goalkeeper ever to keep a clean sheet on his World Cup debut.

In a tournament where underdogs are often expected to simply survive, he helped his team do more than that, he made them matter.

For Spain, it was a reminder that possession alone does not win matches. For Vozinha, it was the kind of night that footballers dream about and very few actually live.

A clean sheet, a viral explosion, a place in the record books and the admiration of fans around the world, not bad for one evening’s work.

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