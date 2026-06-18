Panama dominated every stat — Ghana owned the scoreboard - Pulse of the Day

Ghana beat Panama 1-0 in Toronto and, for once, that was all that mattered. The Black Stars were outplayed in the numbers but won where it counts most.

Pulse of the Day belongs to Ghana, and not because they were pretty in their 2026 World Cup opener, dominant or flawless.

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It belongs to the Black Stars because they did exactly what tournament football demands: they survived, they struck late and they left with three points.

Carlos Queiroz’s side edged Panama 1-0 in their World Cup opener, with Caleb Yirenkyi’s stoppage-time tap-in turning a frustrating night into a winning one.

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In a group where England also swept past Croatia 4-2, Ghana knew they needed something from the game, and even without Thomas Partey, they found it.

Black Stars are Pulse of the Day

Panama dominated every stat - But

Panama had more of the ball, more shots and more control for long stretches. They finished with 62 percent possession, 11 shots to Ghana’s 8.

Four shots on target to Ghana’s two and two big chances to Ghana’s one. On paper, it looked like the Canal Men had done enough to avoid defeat.

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But football is not played on paper. Panama did almost everything right except score, and that is why Ghana walked away smiling.

They were not the better team, but they were the more ruthless one at the moment the game mattered.

Ghana owned the scoreboard

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That is the beauty of tournament football. You do not always have to win the stat battle to win the match.

Ghana kept their shape, stayed alive and waited for one opening, and when Brandon Thomas-Asante sent in the late cross, Yirenkyi was there to finish the job.

Brandon Thomas-Asante supplied the decisive pass.

It was not luck. It was not a fluke. It was the cold side of the sport that separates teams that leave with points from teams that leave with regrets. Ghana understood that lesson and used it to their advantage.

Panama can point to the numbers and wonder how the game slipped away. They were competitive, they created more and they looked like a team capable of getting something from the contest. But one lapse at the back cost them the point they probably deserved.

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That makes the defeat sting even more. When a team does so much right and still loses, it becomes a lesson in efficiency as much as quality. Ghana had that edge, and Panama did not.

What it means next

There is still a concern for Ghana, and it is a real one. They were not convincing, and tougher opponents are waiting in England and Croatia.

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If they repeat this kind of performance, the scoreline may not be as kind next time.