Messi replies Mbappe & Haaland, but should he have been sent off? - Pulse of the Day

Messi replies Mbappe & Haaland, but should he have been sent off? - Pulse of the Day

Messi replies Mbappe & Haaland, but should he have been sent off? - Pulse of the Day

Lionel Messi’s hat-trick inspired Argentina’s 3-0 win over Algeria, but a controversial tackle has sparked a major debate over whether he should have seen red.

Lionel Messi gave Argentina the perfect start to their 2026 World Cup defence with a stunning hat-trick in a 3-0 win over Algeria, but the headlines have not been dominated by his goals alone.

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A reckless tackle in the first half has now become the biggest talking point from the match, with many fans arguing that the Argentine captain should have been sent off.

Messi Replies Mbappe and Haaland

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The timing of the performance from the Inter Miami superstar and World Cup winner made it even more striking.

Messi’s treble came in direct response to Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, who had each scored twice in their own opening matches for France and Norway.

It was the kind of statement display that reminded everyone why Messi still carries so much weight on the global stage.

Yet the brilliance of the hat-trick has been overshadowed by the challenge that came in the 31st minute, with Argentina already leading 1-0.

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Messi went in from behind on an Algeria defender, and the tackle looked heavy enough to trigger immediate outrage among fans watching around the world.

Somehow, neither the referee, Szymon Marciniak, the assistants nor VAR punished the incident.

That decision has only intensified the argument. Supporters online were quick to point out that the challenge appeared to go over the line from competitive to dangerous, with some insisting it should have been a straight red card.

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Others were even more blunt, calling it a clear sending-off that Messi somehow escaped.

Fans react

The reaction online was fierce and immediate. One fan wrote, “Messi just got away with an absolutely DISGUSTING challenge,” while another said, “That’s a red let alone a yellow and Marciniak doesn’t even give a card. Messi, forever the refs darling.”

Messi just got away with an absolutely DISGUSTING challenge to an Algeria defenders leg.



Red card or not?pic.twitter.com/2ZU2B5j4oH — Banter FC (@FCBanter_) June 17, 2026

Others argued that the tackle met the standard for serious foul play and should have been reviewed more harshly.

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That is what makes the story so compelling. Messi delivered what looked like the perfect on-field answer to Mbappe and Haaland, but the debate around the tackle now threatens to hang over the performance.

🖥️💥 Ridículo estrepitoso del VAR en el Argentina - Argelia.



👉🏻 Messi clava los tacos por detrás en el gemelo de Mandi, doblándoselo con uso de fuerza excesiva.



❌ 𝗥𝗢𝗝𝗔 𝗗𝗜𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗔 𝗖𝗟𝗔𝗥𝗔.



▪️ El VAR, con una cobardía absoluta, decidió desentenderse de la acción. pic.twitter.com/GCd4F19mph — Archivo VAR (@ArchivoVAR) June 17, 2026

For his supporters, it was another example of genius. For his critics, it was another example of leniency.

Bigger Picture - Pulse of the Day

Argentina will not care too much about the noise as long as the points keep coming and Messi keeps producing.

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But the incident has added a layer of controversy to what should have been a straightforward celebration of a World Cup hero turning up when it mattered most.

Instead, the question now is not just how good Messi was, but whether he should have still been on the pitch to finish the job.

For Pulse of the Day, that is exactly the kind of mix that gets people talking: goals, rivalry, and a refereeing controversy all in one story.

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