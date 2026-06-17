World Cup logo

World Cup

Overview Standings Fixtures Statistics Teams
Advertisement

Messi breaks Ronaldo’s World Cup record with historic Hat-Trick against Algeria

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 04:27 - 17 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Messi scored a historic hat-trick against Algeria to become the oldest player ever to net a World Cup hat-trick.
Advertisement

Lionel Messi added another remarkable chapter to his legendary career after scoring a stunning hat-trick in Argentina's 3-0 victory over Algeria in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

The Argentine captain not only guided the defending champions to a comfortable Group J victory but also broke a World Cup record previously held by longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

At 38 years and 357 days old, Messi became the oldest player in World Cup history to score a hat-trick, surpassing Ronaldo's previous mark set during Portugal's memorable 3-3 draw against Spain at the 2018 tournament.

Advertisement

Ronaldo had held the record since 2018 when he scored a famous hat-trick against Spain at the age of 33 years and 130 days. Now, nearly eight years later, Messi has raised the bar once again.

Messi delivers on the biggest stage

The match began at a frenetic pace, with both sides seeing early goals ruled out for offside.

Advertisement

However, it did not take long for Messi to stamp his authority on the contest.

The Argentine superstar opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a thunderous strike from distance that left goalkeeper Luca Zidane with no chance.

After Argentina controlled much of the match, Messi doubled the advantage shortly after the hour mark, reacting quickest to a rebound inside the penalty area.

Advertisement

The historic third goal arrived in the 76th minute. A clever back-heel pass from Nicolás González found Messi in space, and the veteran forward calmly finished to complete his first-ever World Cup hat-trick.

A rivalry that defined an Era

For nearly two decades, Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated world football, consistently challenging each other for records, trophies, and individual honours.

Their rivalry has produced some of the most iconic moments in the sport's history, with both players regularly exchanging records throughout their careers.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Lionel Messi World Cup Argentina Cristiano Ronaldo
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Celebs go WILD for MESSI! Michael Jackson's sister leads star-studded praise as hat-trick hero ties all-time record
2026 FIFA World Cup
17.06.2026
Celebs go WILD for MESSI! Michael Jackson's sister leads star-studded praise as hat-trick hero ties all-time record
Bet of the Day: Best Over Predictions for Today
Bet Of The Day
17.06.2026
Bet of the Day: Best Over Predictions for Today
WILLIAM Troost-Ekong led the Super Eagles at the AFCON || Image credit: Imago
Super Eagles
17.06.2026
‘I want to be there again’ – Ex-Nigeria captain reveals emotional Super Eagles longing
'If it was another player…' — Fans furious as Messi escapes red card during hat-trick masterclass vs Algeria
2026 FIFA World Cup
17.06.2026
'If it was another player…' — Fans furious as Messi escapes red card during hat-trick masterclass vs Algeria
Messi breaks Ronaldo’s World Cup record with historic Hat-Trick against Algeria
2026 FIFA World Cup
17.06.2026
Messi breaks Ronaldo’s World Cup record with historic Hat-Trick against Algeria
2026 FIFA World Cup: Messi reigns over Mbappe and Haaland as superstars crash the party — Golden Ball standings (Live Rankings)
2026 FIFA World Cup
17.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Messi reigns over Mbappe and Haaland as superstars crash the party — Golden Ball standings (Live Rankings)