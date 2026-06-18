Ghana 1-0 Panama: Five things the Black Stars got right — And one worry they can’t ignore

Ghana edged Panama 1-0 in Toronto thanks to a late Caleb Yirenkyi winner, but the Black Stars still have one big concern to solve.

Ghana got the result they needed, and they got it in the most dramatic way possible. Caleb Yirenkyi’s stoppage-time tap-in handed the Black Stars a 1-0 win over Panama in Toronto, lifting a huge burden off Carlos Queiroz’s side and giving them a much-needed boost in Group L.

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For long stretches, it looked like a night that would end in frustration. Panama were compact, disciplined and difficult to break down, and at times they looked the more settled side.

But Ghana kept pushing, improved as the game wore on and finally found the breakthrough deep into added time through Brandon Thomas-Asante’s decisive delivery from the left.

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A late winner for Ghana to secure all three points 🇬🇭#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 18, 2026

Five things Ghana got right

1. They kept going

The first thing Ghana got right was simple: they did not panic. Even when the game looked headed for a scoreless draw.

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The Black Stars stayed in the contest and kept looking for a late opening. That patience mattered, because tournament football often rewards the side that believes right to the end.

2. The bench changed the game

Brandon Thomas-Asante made a real difference after coming on. His pace, directness and willingness to attack the wide areas gave Ghana a new route into the match.

Brandon Thomas-Asante

His cross for the winner was exactly the sort of final-ball moment the game had been waiting for. Substitutions do not always decide matches, but this one did.

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3. They found a way to win ugly

This was not a polished performance, but it was a grown-up one. Ghana did not need to dominate the ball or produce a highlight reel to get the three points.

And that will matter in a group where every result carries weight. At a World Cup, finding a way can sometimes be more valuable than looking good.

4. The clean sheet counts

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Ghana’s recent record made this result even bigger. They had gone through a poor run before the tournament and had struggled to keep opponents out in World Cup football.

So, finally shutting Panama down will feel like a real step forward. Even if the defensive performance was not perfect, the zero on the scoreboard mattered.

5. The late goal can change the mood

Momentum is a real thing in tournaments, and Ghana have finally given themselves some.

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A stoppage-time winner can lift a dressing room, sharpen belief and change the atmosphere around a team almost instantly. With England and Croatia still to come, that emotional lift could prove important.

The worry

Now for the part Ghana cannot ignore: the performance was still shaky. Panama had 62 percent possession, 11 shots to Ghana’s 8, four shots on target to Ghana’s two and two big chances to Ghana’s one.

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That is not the profile of a team in full control, and against stronger opponents, those numbers could be costly.

That is why the warning signs still matter. Ghana got the result, but they were second best in several key areas, and if they repeat that against England and Croatia, they may not be so lucky.