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Worst game so far — Ghana's Black Stars slammed despite late winner against Panama

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 02:10 - 18 June 2026
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The Black Stars of Ghana began their 2026 World Cup campaign with a 1-0 win over Panama in Toronto.
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Ghana, one of Africa’s 10 representatives at this summer’s Mundial, began their tournament in low-key fashion, but came away with a dramatic injury-time victory.

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Following a six-goal thriller between England and Croatia, the Black Stars and Panama served up one of the least enjoyable games of the tournament so far, a fact that was not lost on fans on social media.

Despite Ghana fielding the more recognisable talent, including the likes of Antoine Semenyo and Jordan Ayew, the Africans were largely second best to a Panama side that dominated for most of the game.

The match was widely criticised for its poor quality, lack of creativity, and low entertainment value. Many viewers took to X to vent their frustration.

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One fan wrote, “Ghana, this is not football,” while another declared, “I swear you can select 11 boys from Ashaiman streets and they’ll play better than this Black Stars team.”

Ghana slammed for performance against Panama

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