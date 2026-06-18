Worst game so far — Ghana's Black Stars slammed despite late winner against Panama

The Black Stars of Ghana began their 2026 World Cup campaign with a 1-0 win over Panama in Toronto.

Ghana, one of Africa’s 10 representatives at this summer’s Mundial, began their tournament in low-key fashion, but came away with a dramatic injury-time victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following a six-goal thriller between England and Croatia, the Black Stars and Panama served up one of the least enjoyable games of the tournament so far, a fact that was not lost on fans on social media.

Despite Ghana fielding the more recognisable talent, including the likes of Antoine Semenyo and Jordan Ayew, the Africans were largely second best to a Panama side that dominated for most of the game.

The match was widely criticised for its poor quality, lack of creativity, and low entertainment value. Many viewers took to X to vent their frustration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One fan wrote, “Ghana, this is not football,” while another declared, “I swear you can select 11 boys from Ashaiman streets and they’ll play better than this Black Stars team.”

Ghana slammed for performance against Panama

Este Panama y Ghana es, por bastante el peor partido de toda la primera fecha del Mundial, no hay un solo jugador de campo que no tenga resortes en los pies y pueda controlar bien una pelota. — fabri 🇦🇷 (@fodensss) June 17, 2026

Ghana this is not football 😭 — III (@ThirdSplashBro) June 18, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

I swear you can select 11 boys from Ashaiman streets and they’ll play better than this Black Stars team — Don (@Opresii) June 17, 2026

Ghana one of the worst teams I’ve seen so far — 🌐 (@isoquince) June 17, 2026