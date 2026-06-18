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FIFA World Cup 2026: Caleb Yirenkyi-inspired Ghana send Panama back to the Canal with late winner in Toronto

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 02:04 - 18 June 2026
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Ghana claimed a dramatic 1-0 win over Panama in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match, with Caleb Yirenkyi striking deep into stoppage time.
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Ghana finally found their moment and used it to full effect, edging Panama 1-0 in a tense FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L clash in Toronto.

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The Black Stars, who were without main man Thomas Partey, had to wait until the very end, but Caleb Yirenkyi’s stoppage-time tap-in gave them a priceless first win of the tournament.

For long spells, the game looked headed for a stalemate. Ghana had control in patches but struggled to turn possession into a clear breakthrough, while Panama stayed compact and disciplined under Thomas Christiansen. 

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Both sides knew how much was at stake, and the match reflected that pressure from the opening whistle.

The breakthrough came deep into added time when Brandon Thomas-Asante made a decisive impact from the left side.

The second-half substitute whipped in a sharp cross across the face of goal, and Yirenkyi was in the right place to turn it home in the 90+5 minute. It was the kind of late strike that can change the mood of an entire group.

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That goal also lifted a huge weight off Ghana. Carlos Queiroz’s side had gone through a difficult run coming into the tournament, with six winless friendlies and a poor recent World Cup record hanging over them.

This result will feel like a reset, both in terms of confidence and consequence.

The victory matters even more because of the context around Ghana’s form. They had not kept a clean sheet in any of their last ten World Cup matches, and defensive nerves had been a recurring issue. 

So while the performance was not flawless, the result was exactly what they needed: a clean sheet, three points and a fresh start.

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For Panama, it was a frustrating ending to a match they had worked hard to keep alive. 

Under Thomas Christiansen, they have looked a more difficult side to beat, and they showed that again in Toronto. But one lapse at the back was enough to undo all of that effort.

Queiroz will be pleased with the result more than the performance. Ghana did not sparkle, but they found a way, and at a World Cup that can matter just as much as style. 

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The late goal gives them a real chance to build momentum in Group L, while Panama will now have to recover quickly if they want to stay in the hunt.

For the Black Stars, this was about survival, relief and belief. For Panama, it was about pain at the very end. 

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