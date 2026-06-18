FIFA World Cup 2026: Caleb Yirenkyi-inspired Ghana send Panama back to the Canal with late winner in Toronto

Ghana claimed a dramatic 1-0 win over Panama in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match, with Caleb Yirenkyi striking deep into stoppage time.

Ghana finally found their moment and used it to full effect, edging Panama 1-0 in a tense FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L clash in Toronto.

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The Black Stars, who were without main man Thomas Partey, had to wait until the very end, but Caleb Yirenkyi’s stoppage-time tap-in gave them a priceless first win of the tournament.

For long spells, the game looked headed for a stalemate. Ghana had control in patches but struggled to turn possession into a clear breakthrough, while Panama stayed compact and disciplined under Thomas Christiansen.

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Both sides knew how much was at stake, and the match reflected that pressure from the opening whistle.

⏱️ 90+5’ G⚽️⚽️⚽️AL! Caleb Yirenkyi wins it for us at the death!! Get IN!!



🇬🇭 Ghana 1️⃣-0️⃣ Panama 🇵🇦 #BlackStars | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/pT8bjCijJ1 — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) June 18, 2026

The breakthrough came deep into added time when Brandon Thomas-Asante made a decisive impact from the left side.

The second-half substitute whipped in a sharp cross across the face of goal, and Yirenkyi was in the right place to turn it home in the 90+5 minute. It was the kind of late strike that can change the mood of an entire group.

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That goal also lifted a huge weight off Ghana. Carlos Queiroz’s side had gone through a difficult run coming into the tournament, with six winless friendlies and a poor recent World Cup record hanging over them.

This result will feel like a reset, both in terms of confidence and consequence.

The victory matters even more because of the context around Ghana’s form. They had not kept a clean sheet in any of their last ten World Cup matches, and defensive nerves had been a recurring issue.

So while the performance was not flawless, the result was exactly what they needed: a clean sheet, three points and a fresh start.

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For Panama, it was a frustrating ending to a match they had worked hard to keep alive.

Under Thomas Christiansen, they have looked a more difficult side to beat, and they showed that again in Toronto. But one lapse at the back was enough to undo all of that effort.

A late winner for Ghana to secure all three points 🇬🇭#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 18, 2026

Queiroz will be pleased with the result more than the performance. Ghana did not sparkle, but they found a way, and at a World Cup that can matter just as much as style.

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The late goal gives them a real chance to build momentum in Group L, while Panama will now have to recover quickly if they want to stay in the hunt.