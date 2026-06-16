2026 World Cup: Partey condemned to miss Ghana opener after court rejects Visa appeal

Thomas Partey has officially lost the battle to enter Canada for Ghana's World Cup opening match

Ghana's World Cup preparations have been thrown into complete administrative chaos following a definitive judicial ruling that has barred Thomas Partey, one of their most influential players, from entering the host nation.

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The legal setback has rubber-stamped Partey’s absence from the Group L opener against Panama, forcing the technical staff to rapidly alter their tactical setup just hours before their tournament kickoff.

Diplomatic Warfare Explodes Over Host Country Ban

The major international crisis erupted when Canadian immigration authorities firmly rejected a final court appeal from experienced midfielder Thomas Partey regarding the host nation's original decision to deny him a competitive tournament entry visa.

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The West African nation's foreign ministry responded by launching a fierce diplomatic protest against the host country, releasing an official state broadcast that labelled the strict border determination as both "high-handed and extremely unfair" to the sporting federation.

🇬🇭 Thomas Partey verdict out: he lost Canada entry appeal. pic.twitter.com/HciikbMkTB — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) June 16, 2026

Ghanaian government officials openly acknowledged that the administrative ban is tied directly to ongoing legal proceedings in the United Kingdom, where the thirty-two-year-old Villarreal star faces allegations of rape and sexual assault, serious charges that the former Arsenal player has consistently denied.

Visa Ban Poses Tricky Problem for Black Stars

Commenting on the complex operational situation for local television, a ministry spokesperson earlier stated that the state will continue fighting for equity, declaring: "Ghana considers that reliance on unproven charges raises fundamental questions of fairness."

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While the forced omission represents an immense sporting frustration for the Black Stars' coaching staff, the severe tactical disruption will be limited to their opening Group L fixture against Panama in Toronto for now.

Because the versatile vice-captain holds full legal clearance for the United States, he remains entirely eligible to feature in their subsequent Group L matches against section heavyweights England in Boston and Croatia in Philadelphia.