2026 World Cup: Ghana slam Canada over Partey Visa drama

Following the decision to deny Thomas Partey entry for the World Cup, the Ghanaian government released an official statement questioning Canada's choices

The Government of Ghana has launched a fierce diplomatic protest against Canada, following the host nation's refusal to grant a tournament visa to Black Stars vice-captain Thomas Partey.

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In an official statement, the West African nation's foreign ministry labelled the border decision as both "high-handed and extremely unfair" ahead of the team's opening Group L clash against Panama.

Diplomatic Tensions Flaring Over Border Autonomy

Ghanaian officials confirmed they dispatched an official note of protest on, demanding that Canadian immigration authorities urgently review the midfielder's file.

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The ministry acknowledged the ban is tied directly to ongoing legal proceedings in the United Kingdom, where the 32-year-old Villarreal midfielder faces allegations of rape and sexual assault, charges he has consistently and firmly denied.

"The Government of the Republic of Ghana expresses strong reservations following the high-handed and extremely unfair decision by Canada," the foreign ministry's statement declared. "While respecting Canada’s sovereign right to enforce its immigration laws, Ghana considers that reliance on unproven charges in the absence of a judicial determination raises fundamental questions of fairness and proportionality."

Canada’s Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship department completely stood its ground, stating firmly that hosting a major sporting event does not shift local statutory border laws, and that every individual is evaluated consistently regardless of their profile. World football's governing body, FIFA, similarly distanced itself, clarifying that it holds no legal involvement in host country immigration procedures.

Growing Travel Controversies in the Co-Host Nations

Despite the immense frustration within the Ghanaian coaching staff, the tactical disruption will be limited to their match in Toronto.

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Partey is currently residing at Ghana's base camp in Boston, and because he holds full clearance for the United States, he remains entirely eligible to start in their remaining Group L fixtures against England in Boston and Croatia in Philadelphia.

The high-profile stand-off is the latest in a growing string of geopolitical immigration issues to hit the multi-nation tournament.