World Cup logo

World Cup

Overview Standings Fixtures Statistics Teams
Advertisement

2026 World Cup: Ghana slam Canada over Partey Visa drama

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 15:54 - 13 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Following the decision to deny Thomas Partey entry for the World Cup, the Ghanaian government released an official statement questioning Canada's choices
Advertisement

The Government of Ghana has launched a fierce diplomatic protest against Canada, following the host nation's refusal to grant a tournament visa to Black Stars vice-captain Thomas Partey.

Advertisement

In an official statement, the West African nation's foreign ministry labelled the border decision as both "high-handed and extremely unfair" ahead of the team's opening Group L clash against Panama.

Diplomatic Tensions Flaring Over Border Autonomy

Ghanaian officials confirmed they dispatched an official note of protest on, demanding that Canadian immigration authorities urgently review the midfielder's file.

Advertisement

The ministry acknowledged the ban is tied directly to ongoing legal proceedings in the United Kingdom, where the 32-year-old Villarreal midfielder faces allegations of rape and sexual assault, charges he has consistently and firmly denied.

"The Government of the Republic of Ghana expresses strong reservations following the high-handed and extremely unfair decision by Canada," the foreign ministry's statement declared. "While respecting Canada’s sovereign right to enforce its immigration laws, Ghana considers that reliance on unproven charges in the absence of a judicial determination raises fundamental questions of fairness and proportionality."

Canada’s Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship department completely stood its ground, stating firmly that hosting a major sporting event does not shift local statutory border laws, and that every individual is evaluated consistently regardless of their profile. World football's governing body, FIFA, similarly distanced itself, clarifying that it holds no legal involvement in host country immigration procedures.

Growing Travel Controversies in the Co-Host Nations

Despite the immense frustration within the Ghanaian coaching staff, the tactical disruption will be limited to their match in Toronto.

Advertisement

Partey is currently residing at Ghana's base camp in Boston, and because he holds full clearance for the United States, he remains entirely eligible to start in their remaining Group L fixtures against England in Boston and Croatia in Philadelphia.

The high-profile stand-off is the latest in a growing string of geopolitical immigration issues to hit the multi-nation tournament.

Earlier this week, US authorities under President Donald Trump's administration barred Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan from entering the country to officiate matches due to alleged security flags, highlighting a zero-tolerance approach to border management across the 2026 tournament landscape.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Ghana Thomas Partey World Cup
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Report: Mourinho planning to make Osimhen Real Madrid's first marquee signing
Super Eagles
13.06.2026
Report: Mourinho planning to make Osimhen Real Madrid's first marquee signing
Transfers: Arsenal join race to sign £80m Manchester United target
Football
13.06.2026
Transfers: Arsenal join race to sign £80m Manchester United target
'Not even for €500m' – Bayern Munich boss warns Real Madrid off Nigerian-born star
Football
13.06.2026
'Not even for €500m' – Bayern Munich boss warns Real Madrid off Nigerian-born star
‘I can change this story for our country’ — Vinicius hoping to emulate Ronaldinho, Ronaldo with World Cup win
2026 FIFA World Cup
13.06.2026
‘I can change this story for our country’ — Vinicius hoping to emulate Ronaldinho, Ronaldo with World Cup win
Barcelona GP Qualifying Results: Russell secures pole as Hamilton momentum continues
Other Sports
13.06.2026
Barcelona GP Qualifying Results: Russell secures pole as Hamilton momentum continues
World Cup 2026: Spain vs Cape Verde preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
2026 FIFA World Cup
13.06.2026
World Cup 2026: Spain vs Cape Verde preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head