‘It's a clear no’ - Leipzig chief denies any agreement with Real Madrid for Diomande

Real Madrid's efforts to sign winger Yan Diomande have encountered a significant hurdle after RB Leipzig's sporting director, Marcel Schäfer, publicly denied that a deal is imminent.

Diomande has been the subject of transfer speculation this summer, with Liverpool, PSG and Real Madrid wanting his signature.

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Real Madrid have approached Leipzig for the signing of the Ivorian and have seen their bid rejected in the last few weeks.

Despite widespread reports suggesting the Ivorian was on the brink of a move to the Spanish capital, Schäfer has insisted that negotiations are still in progress.

Schäfer denies Diomande's move to Madrid

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Schäfer addressed the speculation, pushing back against claims from some media outlets on Diomande’s deal.

RB Leipzig's sporting director, Marcel Schäfer || imago

"It's clear that some so-called transfer experts reported a few days ago that the deal was done or gave it the 'here we go.'

“That's simply not the case. We're not at that stage yet," he stated in an interview with Sky Sports Germany.

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When questioned about whether a dispute over the player's representation could derail the potential move, Schäfer was firm.

He acknowledged a recent change in Diomande's agency but insisted it would not be a stumbling block.

Leipzig star Diomande || imago

"From my perspective, it's a clear no," Schäfer said. "There has been a change of agents. Our point of contact is now Roc Nation—that's something Yan made very clear to us.

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