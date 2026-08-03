Official: Ex-Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson joins Chelsea on free transfer

England midfielder Jordan Henderson has completed a move to Chelsea following the mutual termination of his agreement with Brentford.

The 36-year-old brings a wealth of experience, having famously captained Liverpool to the Premier League title in the 2019-20 season.

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During his decorated tenure at Anfield, he also secured the Champions League, FA Cup, two League Cups, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

The former Liverpool star joins recent signing Danny Welbeck and others in the Chelsea squad for the new season.

Henderson signs for Chelsea

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Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Henderson from the Bees, with the midfielder signing a two-year contract.

Speaking after his move, the former Premier League champion stated that he simply could not reject Chelsea's offer.

Chelsea confirm Jordan Henderson has joined as a free agent after leaving Brentford. Two-year contract.✍️



🗣️ Henderson: "Given the size of the club, the manager, who I have great admiration for, and the quality of the players, this was a huge opportunity I couldn’t turn down.… pic.twitter.com/JkqV1JmFeX — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 3, 2026

“Given the size of the club, the manager, who I have great admiration for, and the quality of the players, this was a huge opportunity I couldn’t turn down.

Chelsea sign Henderson || X

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“I was also so impressed with how much the ownership wants Chelsea to be successful and move in the right direction.

“For me, it’s about giving everything every single day, both on and off the field, to help the players around me and the team as much as possible. I’m very excited to get going.”

The Blues, who finished 10th last season, one place behind Brentford, are undergoing a significant squad overhaul under new manager Xabi Alonso.

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Henderson is the tenth new arrival at Stamford Bridge this summer as the club looks to rebound from a season without European football.

Henderson at Chelsea || X

The Blues have been active in the transfer market, securing a club-record £117m deal for Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers and adding striker Danny Welbeck from Brighton for a reported £5m.