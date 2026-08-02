Ex-Chelsea star believes Palmer will definitely leave Blues for Man United

Current Chelsea star Cole Palmer has been tipped to jump ship for Premier League rivals Manchester United

Former Chelsea defender William Gallas has predicted that Cole Palmer will eventually complete a sensational move to Manchester United, claiming the England international's reported affection for the Red Devils could prove decisive.

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While Gallas does not expect the transfer to happen this summer, he believes it is only a matter of time before Palmer fulfils what he sees as a long-term ambition.

Gallas predicts Old Trafford move for Palmer

Palmer has been consistently linked with Manchester United after establishing himself as one of the Premier League's standout attacking players since joining Chelsea from Manchester City in 2023.

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Despite Chelsea viewing the 24-year-old as untouchable, Gallas believes the midfielder will one day swap Stamford Bridge for Old Trafford if his dream is to represent United.

"I don't think Cole Palmer will go right now. I don't think it's time to go right now," Gallas said, adding, "He will definitely go to Manchester United in the future if he's a big fan, if he's got a dream to play for Man United, he will definitely go there. But right now I don't think so."

The former France international also insisted Palmer should focus on rediscovering his best form before thinking about any potential transfer.

"I think he needs to have one more big season as he did two years ago, before he got his injury problem, then he might move."

Wayne Bridge urges Chelsea star to stay put

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Former Chelsea full-back Wayne Bridge also weighed in on the speculation, admitting he understands why Manchester United continue to be linked with Palmer.

However, Bridge warned the attacking midfielder against making the same mistake he believes Mason Mount made when leaving Chelsea.

"It probably makes sense for Cole Palmer because he's a Man United fan," Bridge said, adding, "I'd have a word with him and say, 'Look, remember what happened to Mason Mount, come on now, don't go anywhere.'"