Africa's only Ballon d'Or winner George Weah mourns 'Big brother' Baresi

George Weah paid an emotional tribute to Franco Baresi, who recently passed

Africa's only Ballon d'Or winner, George Weah, has paid an emotional tribute to his former AC Milan teammate Franco Baresi following the legendary defender's death at the age of 66.

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Baresi passed away on Friday after a prolonged illness, prompting an outpouring of tributes from across the football world. Among the most heartfelt came from Weah, who described the Italian icon as both a mentor and a "big brother" during their successful years together at San Siro.

Weah remembers AC Milan legend's lasting influence

Weah spent five seasons alongside Baresi at AC Milan between 1995 and 2000, helping the Rossoneri win two Serie A titles under Fabio Capello and Alberto Zaccheroni.

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Taking to his official X account, the Liberian legend reflected on the enormous role Baresi played in helping him settle into life in Italy after joining the club.

"I am saddened by the news of the passing of my former AC Milan teammate and big brother, Franco Baresi, who lost his battle with a protracted illness on July 31," Weah wrote.

"Our paths crossed in the late 90s when I first joined the Italian Serie A club. His guidance was crucial in helping me settle in. He was a towering and central figure in the team's defense who contributed to our various championship wins."

'An irreparable loss' for AC Milan

Weah also paid tribute to Baresi's extraordinary legacy, describing him as one of the greatest defenders the game has ever produced after dedicating his entire professional career to AC Milan.

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The former Liberia international said Baresi's passing would leave a huge void not only for his family but also for the Rossoneri.

"Baresi will be remembered as one of the greatest defenders in history, having spent his entire 20-year professional soccer career playing for AC Milan.

"This unfortunate passing is an irreparable loss for his family and for AC Milan. I extend my deepest sympathies to his loved ones and the club. May they find solace in the Lord during this difficult time."