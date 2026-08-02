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Report: 2-time AFCON winner plotting to block Diomande's Real Madrid move

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:39 - 02 August 2026
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Yan Diomande's move to Real Madrid is reportedly on the rocks thanks to an Ivory Coast legend
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Yan Diomande's dream transfer to Real Madrid has reportedly hit an unexpected obstacle after former Ivory Coast captain Max Gradel launched a formal complaint to FIFA over the winger's representation.

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The dispute threatens to delay the announcement of one of the summer's biggest transfers despite Real Madrid and RB Leipzig already reaching an agreement.

AFCON-winning legend takes dispute to FIFA

According to reports from Diario AS, Gradel's agency, Maxidel Management, claims it had a valid representation agreement with Diomande before the highly rated winger switched to Jay-Z's Roc Nation, the agency that negotiated his move to the Spanish giants.

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Gradel, who won the Africa Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast in 2015 and 2023, alleges there was a breach of contract and has now asked FIFA to intervene.

The complaint leaves world football's governing body with several options. FIFA could grant a provisional licence allowing the transfer to proceed, delay the player's registration while the matter is investigated, or halt the move altogether until the dispute is resolved.

Real Madrid caught by surprise

The report adds that Real Madrid had no knowledge of any disagreement involving Diomande's former representatives during negotiations.

Los Blancos are understood to have conducted the transfer entirely through Roc Nation and RB Leipzig, believing all contractual matters had been settled.

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Although the paperwork between Real Madrid and Leipzig has reportedly been completed, the club is now waiting for FIFA's decision before officially unveiling the Ivorian youngster.

The unexpected legal battle has temporarily overshadowed what had been expected to be another statement signing for the Spanish giants after Diomande's impressive rise in the Bundesliga and at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With FIFA now responsible for resolving the dispute, both Real Madrid and Diomande face an anxious wait to discover whether the transfer will be completed on schedule or delayed by the off-field controversy.

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