Fulham star praises Iwobi after pre-season masterclass against Portuguese team
Fulham youngster Josh King has hailed Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi after the Nigerian starred in the Cottagers' pre-season victory over Portuguese side Farense.
Iwobi was among Fulham's standout performers during the friendly, scoring from the penalty spot to help his side come from behind and finish their training camp in Portugal on a positive note.
King delighted with Iwobi's cool penalty
Fulham fell behind before the interval but responded strongly in the second half, with Iwobi stepping up to convert a penalty and restore parity.
The Nigerian international showed his trademark composure, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way with a confidently taken spot-kick to spark Fulham's comeback.
Speaking after the game, King reserved special praise for the experienced midfielder, jokingly acknowledging Iwobi's presence before complimenting his finish.
"Very good. Alex Iwobi is behind the cameras. It is a great penalty and hopefully he stays on penalties and gets a few more goals," King told Fulham's official website.
The comments reflect the growing confidence within the Fulham camp that Iwobi can add even more goals to his game during the 2026/27 campaign.
Youngster enjoying partnership with Super Eagles star
King also revealed he has relished the opportunity to play alongside the Nigerian midfielder during pre-season.
The youngster believes the understanding they have developed over the summer could become an important weapon for Fulham once the competitive season gets underway.
"It's been nice to play with him and combine and stuff and hopefully we take it into the season," he added.
Iwobi has looked sharp throughout Fulham's preparations and will now be aiming to carry that momentum into the Premier League campaign.
The former Arsenal midfielder is expected to play a key role for Alvaro Arbeloa's side when Fulham kick off their 2026/27 league season against Chelsea, with fans hoping his impressive pre-season displays are a sign of another productive year in west London.