Better than Fernandes & Palmer? How Alex Iwobi is secretly one of Premier League's best passers

Alex Iwobi’s passing data shows that he belongs in elite company across the Premier League.

Alex Iwobi is not always the first player mentioned when the Premier League’s best passers are discussed, but the numbers suggest he should be.

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Over the last three seasons, the Nigeria international has posted one of the strongest through-ball success rates in the division, ranking just behind Phil Foden and Lucas Paqueta and ahead of Bruno Fernandes and Cole Palmer.

Iwobi ranks above Fernandes & Palmer

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That places Iwobi in rare company. According to Whoscored, his 54.8 percent through-ball success rate shows not only that he attempts difficult passes, but that he completes them at a high level when they matter most in the attacking phase.

His Fulham numbers from last season back that up. He featured in 29 Premier League matches, scored four goals, provided three assists, and finished with 85 percent pass accuracy.

Alex Iwobi in action for Fulham || imago

He also completed 73 long balls at 64 percent accuracy, created 44 chances and produced four big chances.

Those figures underline a player who contributes far more than surface-level output. Iwobi gives Fulham control in possession, progression through midfield and a reliable final pass when the team moves into dangerous areas.

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Best through ball success rate in the Premier League over the last three seasons (30+ attempted):



◉ 56.5% - Phil Foden

◎ 55.2% - Lucas Paquetá

◎ 54.8% - Alex Iwobi

◎ 54.5% - Bruno Fernandes

◎ 53.6% - Cole Palmer pic.twitter.com/XqPZsuklRu — WhoScored (@WhoScored) July 30, 2026

What makes the comparison with Bruno Fernandes and Cole Palmer interesting is that Iwobi is doing this without always being viewed as a primary attacking star.

His passing profile suggests a midfielder who can quietly influence games through consistency, not just highlight moments.

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Fulham star Alex Iwobi | IMAGO

At 30, Iwobi, who recently described life under his new boss as no joke, remains one of Nigeria’s most technically secure players in Europe and one of Fulham’s most important creators.