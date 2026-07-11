Advertisement

Why Barcelona rejected Iwobi, Bassey for African giants Al Ahly

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 00:06 - 12 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Premier League: Super Eagles duo Iwobi & Bassey lose teammate to rivals for free
Premier League: Super Eagles duo Iwobi & Bassey lose teammate to rivals for free - Photo: IMAGO
Barcelona decided to move on from Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey's Fulham
Advertisement

Barcelona's decision to snub English Premier League side Fulham means Nigerian stars Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey miss out on a prestigious trip to Catalonia.

Advertisement

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, the decision to pick African giants Al Ahly instead stemmed directly from a bitter El Clasico rivalry,

Avoiding a Real Madrid Connection at the Camp Nou

The Catalan giants were initially eager to host a prominent English top-flight team for the 2026 edition of the traditional Joan Gamper Trophy, hoping a high-profile Premier League opponent would maximise commercial appeal and global broadcast viewership.

Advertisement

Fulham quickly emerged as a top candidate on the club's administrative shortlist. However, the Blaugrana hierarchy instantly discarded the idea following Fulham's sudden appointment of former Real Madrid defender and coach Álvaro Arbeloa as their new manager.

Barcelona officials were deeply reluctant to have a figure with such an intense, adversarial history with their club take centre stage at their annual season-opening celebration.

Turning to the African Kings After Negotiations Stall

With Fulham swiftly crossed off the list due to the Arbeloa connection, Barcelona executives pivotally explored other international avenues to finalise the August friendly.

Dutch powerhouses Ajax and Mexican heavyweights Cruz Azul were briefly placed under consideration as replacement options, but the respective parties ultimately failed to reach a definitive logistical agreement to stage the fixture in Spain.

Advertisement

Seeking an alternative elite opponent, Barcelona officially finalised an agreement with reigning Egyptian and African champions Al Ahly, setting up a fascinating, alternative continental battle to ring in the new campaign.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
2026 FIFA World Cup: Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi makes France vs Spain prediction
2026 FIFA World Cup
13.07.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi makes France vs Spain prediction
'Nobody took responsibility' - Nigerians attack Gusau's NFF as Italy's football chiefs resign over World Cup disgrace
Football
13.07.2026
'Nobody took responsibility' - Nigerians attack Gusau's NFF as Italy's football chiefs resign over World Cup disgrace
Bet of the Day: Today’s Elite Betting Tips From Football Experts
Bet Of The Day
13.07.2026
Bet of the Day: Today’s Elite Betting Tips From Football Experts
Lamine Yamal talked a big game about France fearing Spain
2026 FIFA World Cup
13.07.2026
Lamine Yamal talked a big game about France fearing Spain — here's why Les Bleus have nothing to fear
Super Falcons players || Imago
Super Falcons
13.07.2026
Super Falcons begin mission for another African title
2026 FIFA World Cup: Barcelona president announces decision on Raphinha's future
Football
12.07.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Barcelona president announces decision on Raphinha's future