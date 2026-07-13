2026 FIFA World Cup: Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi makes France vs Spain prediction

Fulham playmaker gives his take on Tuesday's blockbuster semi-final as he continues life as a pundit at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria international and Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi has weighed in on the mouth-watering France vs Spain World Cup semi-final, sharing his thoughts during a question and answer session with fans on his Threads account.

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The all-European clash will see France, who defeated Morocco, and Spain, who beat Belgium, in their respective quarterfinal matches rekindle their rivalry at the biggest stage in the world this week.

Responding to a question from Pulse Sports editor Izuchukwu, the Fulham playmaker didn't hold back on his excitement for Tuesday night's clash between the two European heavyweights.

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'France vs Spain semi-final clash is very exciting!' Iwobi said.

It's a fixture that has captured the imagination of football fans worldwide, and Iwobi's enthusiasm reflects the wider anticipation building around a tie many neutrals already view as the final before final of this year's tournament, given the quality on both sides.

IWOBI'S ROLE THIS WORLD CUP

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While Iwobi has not been involved on the pitch at this World Cup, he has found a new way to stay close to the action.

The 29-year-old has been working as an analyst for SuperSport since Nigeria and the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the competition, a painful miss that has continued to generate fierce criticism of the NFF, led by Ibrahim Gusau.

Alex Iwobi || Imago

Iwobi's punditry work has given fans a way to engage with his football insight even without Nigeria on the biggest stage, and his willingness to interact directly with supporters through platforms like Threads has only added to that connection during the tournament.

With France and Spain both boasting star-studded squads and a recent history of tightly contested meetings, including clashes at EURO 2024 and the UEFA Nations League, it's little surprise Iwobi, like much of the footballing world, is fully invested in how Tuesday's semi-final unfolds.

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