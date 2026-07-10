2026 World Cup: Merino strikes again as Spain down Belgium to set up semi-final against France

Mikel Merino was a super-sub for the second game running, coming on to score the winner as Spain beat Belgium 2-1 in their 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash.

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FT: Spain 2-1 Belgium



Mikel Merino comes off the bench to win the game for Spain for the second consecutive game. 👏#FIFAWorldCup | @bet365 | #Ad pic.twitter.com/AMewB1dcG0 — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) July 10, 2026

Spain 2-1 Belgium: Semi-final showdown against France set

Spain began on the front foot, and after several promising opportunities went begging, Fabian Ruiz opened the scoring on 30 minutes, pouncing on a rebound after Dani Olmo's initial effort was parried.

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🚨FABIAN RUIZ OPENS THE SCORING FOR SPAIN!



Spain 🇪🇸 1-0 Belgium 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/R2AAM2kZl4 — Fadi Djerrai (@FadyHimself) July 10, 2026

Belgium levelled before half-time through Charles De Ketelaere, who had been outstanding throughout, and the equaliser came at a cruel time for Spain, who had largely dominated.

The second half was tight and tense, with Belgium growing in confidence.

Thibaut Courtois had been brilliant between the sticks, making five saves to keep Belgium in the game, before being forced off with injury in the 74th minute.

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His replacement Senne Lammens was immediately thrust into the action and could not handle a low Pau Cubarsi effort, spilling the ball straight into the path of Merino, who tapped home from close range with just two minutes of normal time remaining.