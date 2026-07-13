Advertisement

‘We need a second goalkeeper’ - Ex-Udinese shotstopper claims Okoye does not have a complete technique

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:19 - 13 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Maduka Okoye|| Imago
Former Udinese goalkeeper Gigi Turci has offered a critical evaluation of Maduka Okoye, suggesting the Super Eagles star still has room for improvement despite a successful season.
Advertisement

Okoye has rejoined Udinese for pre-season training after cementing his role as one of the club's key players during the previous campaign. 

Advertisement

The Nigerian international became the team's first-choice goalkeeper, delivering a series of impressive performances that were vital in securing important Serie A results.

The 26-year-old earned widespread praise for his consistency, commanding physical presence, and crucial saves. 

Advertisement

Turci tells Okoye to improve

Turci, who once played for the club, believes Okoye must refine certain aspects of his game to solidify his position as Udinese's number one.

In an interview quoted by Messaggeroveneto, Turci acknowledged Okoye's physical attributes but raised concerns about his technical skills. 

"He's physically impressive, but his technique isn't complete," Turci stated. "Without Sava and Nunziante behind him, we need a second [goalkeeper]."

Advertisement
Maduka Okoye of Udinese || Imago
Maduka Okoye of Udinese || Imago

Turci emphasised that the onus is now on the Nigerian shot-stopper to validate his status at the club. "Now he has to prove himself," he added.

Despite this critique, Okoye's development since joining Udinese has been significant and has been linked with a move to Besiktas and Juventus.

Having grown into a dependable figure between the posts, he will be determined to address the technical concerns raised by the former Serie A keeper and continue his upward trajectory in the upcoming season.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Youri Tielemans: The Belgian cheat code Manchester United didn't know they needed
Premier League
13.07.2026
Youri Tielemans: The Belgian cheat code Manchester United didn't know they needed
Joe Cole backs England to end Messi’s World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup
13.07.2026
‘We’re going to put him to bed’ - Joe Cole backs England to end Messi’s World Cup
Barcelona set deadline on Alvarez's transfer
Football
13.07.2026
‘We set the pace here’ - Laporta set deadline on Alvarez's transfer, warns Atletico Madrid
Kane explains Tuchel’s frustration
2026 FIFA World Cup
13.07.2026
‘He's trying to drag it out of us’ - Kane explains Tuchel’s frustration with England players
Maduka Okoye|| Imago
Football
13.07.2026
‘We need a second goalkeeper’ - Ex-Udinese shotstopper claims Okoye does not have a complete technique
NSC director ends speculation on Eric Chelle’s contract
Super Eagles
13.07.2026
‘We have agreed’ - NSC director ends speculation on Eric Chelle’s contract