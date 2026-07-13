‘We need a second goalkeeper’ - Ex-Udinese shotstopper claims Okoye does not have a complete technique

Former Udinese goalkeeper Gigi Turci has offered a critical evaluation of Maduka Okoye, suggesting the Super Eagles star still has room for improvement despite a successful season.

Okoye has rejoined Udinese for pre-season training after cementing his role as one of the club's key players during the previous campaign.

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The Nigerian international became the team's first-choice goalkeeper, delivering a series of impressive performances that were vital in securing important Serie A results.

The 26-year-old earned widespread praise for his consistency, commanding physical presence, and crucial saves.

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Turci tells Okoye to improve

Turci, who once played for the club, believes Okoye must refine certain aspects of his game to solidify his position as Udinese's number one.

In an interview quoted by Messaggeroveneto, Turci acknowledged Okoye's physical attributes but raised concerns about his technical skills.

"He's physically impressive, but his technique isn't complete," Turci stated. "Without Sava and Nunziante behind him, we need a second [goalkeeper]."

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Maduka Okoye of Udinese || Imago

Turci emphasised that the onus is now on the Nigerian shot-stopper to validate his status at the club. "Now he has to prove himself," he added.

Despite this critique, Okoye's development since joining Udinese has been significant and has been linked with a move to Besiktas and Juventus.