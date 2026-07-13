‘We set the pace here’ - Laporta set deadline on Alvarez's transfer, warns Atletico Madrid

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has issued a stern message to Atletico Madrid, stating that the club's offer for Argentine forward Julian Alvarez will not remain on the table indefinitely.

The Catalan club has made the Argentine star a top priority as they look to reinforce their attack for the upcoming season.

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The La Liga champions made a €100 million offer for the Atletico Madrid forward, but it was rejected.

Alvarez's reputation has since soared following his impressive performances at the 2026 World Cup, including a stunning winning goal for Argentina against Switzerland in the quarter-finals.

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Laporta sets deadline for Atletico Madrid

Speaking from the United States, Laporta clarified Barcelona's position on the transfer negotiations.

While confirming a strong interest in Alvarez, he emphasised that Barcelona will not be drawn into a prolonged saga and have set their own terms for the deal.

"We're not going to dance to anyone's tune. We set the pace here," Laporta told reporters. "We've made an offer, but it's not an open-ended offer, it's not an unlimited offer.

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Barcelona president Joan Laporta || Image credit: Imago

“We'll see how long it remains valid. We've already expressed our intention to sign the player the coach and the technical staff have requested. We like him a lot, and I think he's a fantastic player."

Acknowledging the often-complicated transfer history between the two La Liga giants, Laporta revealed he had personally intervened to ensure there was no misunderstanding regarding Barcelona's proposal to the Madrid-based club.

"I understand we have a very good relationship with them. There was some confusion regarding the offer we made, and I clarified it," he explained.

Julian Alvarez for Argentina || imago

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"We haven’t put any more pressure on them. I simply stated that, from the moment they have an alternative, this offer remains valid. And that’s where it ended. It hasn’t progressed any further, for the time being."