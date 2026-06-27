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Atletico forced to consider Alvarez sale in pursuit for ex-Man United star

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:04 - 27 June 2026
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Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann celebrating a goal for Atletico Madrid || Image credit: Imago
Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann celebrating a goal for Atletico Madrid || Image credit: Imago
Atletico Madrid have set their sights on former Manchester United academy graduate Mason Greenwood.
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Atlético Madrid have reportedly entered the transfer race to sign 24-year-old Olympique Marseille forward Mason Greenwood, identifying the Englishman as the ideal long-term replacement for veteran attacker Antoine Griezmann.

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However, Diego Simeone's side face a significant financial hurdle, as Marseille are steadfastly sticking to the  €50 million valuation for their talismanic forward. 

The French club, who recently dismissed a €30 million offer from Fenerbahçe, are incentivised to hold out for top dollar because Manchester United are entitled to receive 50% of any profit from a future sale following his initial €26 million move to France in July 2024.

Currently, Atlético simply cannot afford this asking price without generating significant revenue through major squad sales, leaving the ambitious pursuit temporarily stalled.

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Mason Greenwood for Marseille

Alvarez saga could unlock Greenwood pursuit 

The financial key to unlocking Greenwood's transfer hinges on the increasingly volatile situation surrounding Julián Álvarez. 

The 26-year-old Argentine recently issued a public plea to leave Atlético for FC Barcelona following his nation's 2-0 victory over Austria on June 22. 

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While Atlético have retaliated by threatening a FIFA complaint over Barcelona's aggressive approach and continue to point to the striker's staggering €500 million release clause, a potential sale of the unhappy forward would instantly provide the necessary funds to meet Marseille's demands. 

Greenwood's price tag is thoroughly justified by his spectacular 2025/26 Ligue 1 campaign, where he dominated by recording 23 combined goals and assists across the season. 

Should the move materialise, Greenwood will return to LALIGA, a division he had previously thrived in, when he registered 14 goal contributions on loan at Getafe. 

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Marseille Antoine Griezmann Mason Greenwood Atletico Madrid LaLiga Ligue 1
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Atletico forced to consider Alvarez sale in pursuit for ex-Man United star