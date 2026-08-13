‘We lack this in football today’ - Fabregas hails Arsenal's patience with Arteta

Former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas has lauded the club's leadership for their unwavering support of manager Mikel Arteta, particularly during challenging periods.

The Como boss, who recently returned to the Emirates Stadium for a pre-season friendly, revealed he is trying to build a similar culture of long-term stability at the Italian club.

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Fabregas brought his Como side to North London for a friendly on Wednesday, which ended in a 1-1 draw before Arsenal secured a victory on penalties.

After the match, the Spaniard praised the Gunners' hierarchy for sticking with their project, a decision that culminated in last season's Premier League title triumph.

Fabregas speaks highly of Arsenal project

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The former midfielder, who made 303 appearances for Arsenal, highlighted how the board remained steadfast in their strategy despite initial struggles under Arteta.

He described Arsenal's commitment to a long-term vision as a rare quality in modern football, one he hopes to emulate in Italy.

"Congratulations to the club in general, starting from seven, eight years ago when they first started with this project," Fabregas said.

Como manager Cesc Fabregas | IMAGO

"Because what you see in football every day, what Arsenal did, especially in the difficult moments, it doesn’t exist."

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"I told Edu, I told Andrea [Berta] when I came last year to a Champions League game, I said, 'Congratulations to the whole club for the patience, for sticking together, for sticking to the plan," he continued.

"For three years in a row, correct me if I’m wrong, they finished eighth, eighth, eighth. The fourth year they nearly made the Champions League; it was a big disappointment.

“Tottenham came, you finished fifth, but you keep going because you have a plan, because you have an objective, because you have progression."

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Fabregas expressed his gratitude for being part of a project at Como where he can instil the same values and culture he admires at his former club.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager || Imago

"We lack this in football today. You lose three games, change the coach, he was playing one style, now you play another. At the end of the day, I don’t believe in this a lot," Fabregas explained.

"I’m very lucky I’m in a project, of course with a much lower level, the history, everything, but we’re trying to look at the stability Arsenal had, the values, the culture that they are bringing."

"I think Mikel has done a tremendous job. I can only wish them the best, really. Because most of the group, these guys, now, you talk to them...

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