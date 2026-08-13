‘I haven't seen anything like it before’ - Lookman reveals what makes Atletico Madrid special

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has shared his reflections on his initial months at Atletico Madrid, highlighting the club's passionate fanbase and the exceptional quality of captain Koke as he gears up for the 2026-27 season.

Lookman joined the Spanish giants from Atalanta in a €35 million deal during the winter transfer window.

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The Nigerian international made an immediate impact in Spain, scoring on his debut in a 5-0 Copa del Rey quarterfinal victory over Real Betis.

He concluded the season with an impressive tally of nine goals and four assists across all competitions, including a goal in the Copa del Rey final loss to Real Sociedad before an injury forced him off.

What Lookman said about Atletico Madrid

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Now preparing for his first full season with Los Rojiblancos, Lookman is expected to take on a more significant role, especially following the departure of Antoine Griezmann to Orlando City.

The 28-year-old has already shown strong pre-season form, finding the net in a friendly win against Getafe.

Ademola Lookman in action || imago

Speaking about his experience, Lookman identified the club's supporters as the most striking aspect of life at Atletico.

"I haven't seen anything like it before, and I think that's what makes Atlético special," the forward told Estadio Deportivo.

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"In each game there are about 65,000 or 70,000 people there; the atmosphere, the people, and the energy behind the stadium are incredible."

He recalled the overwhelming reception from fans during an away trip to Seville, which left a lasting impression.

"I was surprised by the number of people waiting for us at the airport. It was a revelation to me in terms of support, the people who support us and how much it means to them.

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Ademola Lookman is celebrating his goal for Atletico. || Imago

“That gave me a lot of energy and desire, because they travelled from Madrid just to come and support us in Seville," he added.

Reflecting on his integration into the team, Lookman expressed satisfaction with his start. "I had a good start in the six months that I have played with Atlético. I've settled into the group and with the staff. I am also very well settled in the city of Madrid."